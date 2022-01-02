Our view: Bright optimism as new year begins

A new year begins with bright optimism in our community.

Pressed, we are, in the continuing COVID environment, this time with a highly contagious variant that is creating new challenges. But we’ve worked through it so far so impressively, and while there is COVID fatigue, there are such positives moving forward.

Case in point:

A spectacularly renovated La Crosse Center stands to host our events and welcome others to La Crosse.

Brent Smith, honored today as Tribune Person of the Year, steadily led the board relentlessly toward this goal, and the La Crosse Center today could be a game changer in local tourism. In January alone, the center will host several youth sports tournaments and draw visitors from around the Midwest.

“We are a better community because of Brent Smith, wrote Art Fahey, La Crosse Center director, in his nomination of Smith.

Smith had broad community support for Person of the Year in 2021.

“I really feel like it’s overdue,” said former La Crosse County Board chair Tara Johnson, in today’s profile of Smith as the winner.

Around the La Crosse Center, local businesses are poised for a great year. They too have weathered this COVID stretch, and they have proved their strength.

“The care of our business owners, of just ensuring that their companies stay true to their values and stay focused on being local companies and their people, is extremely important and has shown through in 2021,” said Neal Zygarlicke, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, in our local business outlook report last Sunday.

Our hospitals and health care facilities — and the people who serve the community there every day — are second to none. They have been so solid for so long in this stretch, and we know we can count on them anew in 2022.

And as we move into a new year, we can’t overlook how this community supports one other.

It never was more apparent than in recent weeks as community members — volunteers — picked up Rotary Lights after a hit by thieves before the lights even went on, and after a blow by a massive storm that caused so much damage it could have been closed down for good.

But that would not happen, because the community responded virtually overnight. The lights would shine again in two days.

Visitors to Rotary Lights — tens of thousands of them from the region and beyond — might not have known what happened.

We know, however. That was how our 2021 ended. And how 2022 begins.

How can we not be optimistic? Continuing to work together and support one another with a common goal will help us overcome the continuing COVID challenges and make 2022 a standout locally.

To a wonderful new year for you and your family.

