Our view: CLEAR Act should gain support, while leaders work toward forever solution on PFAS

It is a good first step that should not caught up in politics. We urge quick approval.

But it’s not a forever solution.

The bill also would set environmental standards on drinking water.

In talks with lobbyists and others concerned about potentially unreasonable environmental standards, it’s clear there is concern about setting reasonable standards that can be supported by science.

But there’s no better time than now to have the discussions and come to quick consensus.

Everyone deserves safe drinking water. Enforcing strict but reasonable groundwater standards will help ensure that such contamination doesn’t happen again.

Many residents of the island are receiving free drinking water from the state and other sources while well testing continues.