Our view: Community giving boosts Extra Effort scholarships

Our community showed its incredible generosity — again — in the 26th year of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort scholarship program.

It was the first year of the program’s partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, and the first year that people could donate directly to a Tribune Extra Effort Fund.

And donate many did, contributing big and small amounts to help the deserving Extra Effort students who have overcome challenges of all kinds to graduate with distinction this year.

Twenty four students nominated by their schools, from Prairie du Chien to Black River Falls, were honored last week at Western Technical College at the first in person Tribune Extra Effort reception in three years. And collectively, they received nearly $80,000 in scholarships from our colleges, businesses and organizations, and individuals.

It was a record for Extra Effort, and for the first time we were able to award scholarships for two years rather than one.

Longtime regular donors were joined by new donors, including one who contributed $15,000 anonymously and a new sustaining donor who has committed up to $10,000 per year and continues inviting others to give. Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the foundation, told the audience Wednesday about those donors as well as a new donor who has given a bequest.

“Yes, someone believes so much in the value and importance of this program that they have named it in their estate plans!” she said.

The foundation is the perfect partner for Extra Effort, accessible to the community and known by the colleges. It is helping to elevate this program to a level that consistently will assist more local students for a longer time. “Many of our longtime and first-time donors are with us here tonight,” Schloegel said. “Thank you so much for making this happen for these graduates and many more to come! Gifts for next year are already starting to arrive!”

Our generous community should take a bow as we congratulate these deserving Class of 2022 students. We look forward to year 27 of Extra Effort and beyond.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

