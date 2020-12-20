Our view: Construction companies step up to help small businesses

Throughout this challenging year of the pandemic, construction companies have been on the job in La Crosse County.
Deemed essential, they could work largely uninterrupted while other businesses were forced to close for a time, reduce hours and capacity, and lay off workers.
This certainly was not unique to La Crosse, but what happened last week may be unique to La Crosse. And it should be recognized and celebrated.
We’re only going to get through this pandemic strong if we help each other, and this is a classic example.
Last week, it was announced that nine different construction companies have collected more than $225,000 for the Building Community Grant Fund.
They are working with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and La Crosse County to get the funds to businesses that need it.
“The construction industry has been deemed an essential business, so we’ve been able to keep our team members working,” said Chris Walters of DBS Group, one of the firms that came up with the idea. “And other businesses haven’t been able to do that.”
“We felt like we needed to try and do something to help these businesses that were struggling in the pandemic."
The fund is one of the largest relief programs in the area since the pandemic started, officials said, and grant rewards will average on $7,500 per business.
Eligible local businesses do not need to be chamber members; they must have 50 or fewer full-time employees.
The DBS Group was joined by Fowler & Hammer, Interstate Roofing & Waterproofing, J.F. Brennan Company, Kish & Sons Electric, Market & Johnson, Mathy Construction Company, Schneider Heating & Air Conditioning and Wieser Brothers in funding the grant,
Each company donated $25,000, and officials are hopeful other businesses and individuals will help grow the fund.
This new grant will assist businesses with operation costs, as well as new innovations that will help groups adapt better to the pandemic.
“The effects on our small businesses have been devastating because they’ve been buffeted by both politics and by the virus itself, and have barely hung on from one week to the next,” said Monica Kruse, chair of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.
“These businesses have been our partners in checking the spread and keeping our community safe while they themselves have been fighting for survival. It’s been frustrating to see so many of our neighbors who are the lifeblood of our community barely hanging on."
To apply for the grant or donate to the fund, you can visit lacrossechamber.com/building-community. Deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2021.
We encourage others to step up, if they can, and applaud the construction companies for taking the lead in helping small businesses and our community at large.
