Our view: County's messaging fails the policy test

“Do as we say …?”

The Tribune headline last Tuesday pretty much told the story of the Wisconsin Counties Association conference at the La Crosse Center.

With 700 people in attendance, no mask mandate and not much social distancing, the county officials were going directly against a recommendation from the La Crosse County Health Department to cancel large events as the community experiences a severe virus outbreak.

Let’s restate that: The local directive was ignored by the very officials who issued it. “Do as we say …?”

Monica Kruse, La Crosse County board chair, had contacted the Tribune last Sunday to say a story previewing the conference quoted what she wrote months ago when cases were not increasing (it simply quoted her greeting in the conference program). Now, she said, she planned to “strongly encourage attendees to mask up throughout the conference.”

All well and good, until she made her remarks Monday morning as Gov. Tony Evers visited to talk to the largely mask-free conference delegates. “Thank you for practicing responsible COVID measures to keep yourself and all of us safe,” she told the crowd, not directly mentioning masks.

Barb Janssen, La Crosse County supervisor and La Crosse Common Council president, said she was surprised the conference was not canceled and that she had considered not attending. “I do think if any group is going to be role models I would hope that this would be the group,” she said.

At the same Janssen and others stressed the importance of learning from each other on similar issues and sharing best practices.

No one would dispute that, and it was great to see hundreds of county officials enjoying downtown La Crosse and frequenting restaurants, but for more than a year learning, sharing and comparing has been done effectively via Zoom.

Speaking of Zoom, the La Crosse County board recently voted to discontinue in person meetings and resume meeting via Zoom, saying they’ll revisit the decision month to month. “Do as we say …?

It all comes down to messaging, and in this case the county’s messaging and conflicting action regarding masks and covid protocols. What is the county’s policy? And while we’re on messaging, what is the city’s policy?

Mayor Mitch Reynolds was quick to take a shot at the county in his statement supporting Oktoberfest as safe outdoors, but what is the city’s policy?

Visit Viterbo University or the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, or visit any school, and you’ll see a policy in action. Masks are worn indoors. Starkly different than visiting the Wisconsin Counties Association conference and seeing the county’s recommendation in action.

As we move forward in the pandemic and move indoors for events, and until many more people are vaccinated, policies and abidance by them are going to mean something.

Otherwise, it simply will be, “Do as we say …?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0