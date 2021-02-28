Our View: Draw new legislative maps 'in the light of day'

As we’ve written so many times, the people should be choosing their elected officials – not the other way around.

Worse, the Legislature has exempted itself from key provisions in the state’s open-records and open-meetings laws.

Your city and village officials are required to be open with citizens. If you write a complaint to a local elected official, law requires that official to keep it on file — and produce it upon request — for seven years.

But when it comes to redistricting, legislators have given themselves a pass when it comes to transparency. They have exempted themselves from the laws that they require others to follow.

That means legislators can and do destroy what should be public records that would show the public the process they use to develop the new maps — and the people pushing the levers — when when it comes to deciding key elements of our democracy.