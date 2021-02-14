Our View: Firefighters do their part to get past the pandemic, what about you?

To get past this pandemic we all have to do our part.

Some have been doing it in a big way for a year, at hospitals and clinics, helping COVID-19 patients and families and now administering the critical vaccine.

Others have been working in their essential jobs, supporting the community day in and day out. Among them are emergency personnel, including firefighters who have been incredibly busy since the new year fighting blaze after blaze.

The Red Crosse assisted 569 people after 68 fires in January alone, a stunning start to 2021.

Earlier this month the owner of a Pearl Street tavern impacted by a fire in downtown La Crosse credited firefighters with staving off a major disaster. Eric Fortney, who owns Brothers Bar and several other properties, said the quick action of the La Crosse Fire Department likely saved an entire half block of buildings.

“They deserve medals,” Fortney said. “It was their quick reaction time that saved the building. We were minutes away from losing that whole half block. Their response time was almost a miracle.”

But firefighters in La Crosse are doing their part in another way, a way that merits attention and could spark others to do their part in getting past the pandemic.