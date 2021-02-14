 Skip to main content
Our View: Firefighters do their part to get past the pandemic, what about you?
Our View: Firefighters do their part to get past the pandemic, what about you?

Downtown fire

Local fire crews were dispatched for a fire at the back staircase at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. First responders reported seeing fire and smoke from the first and second floors, expanding to the roof.

 Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune

To get past this pandemic we all have to do our part.

Some have been doing it in a big way for a year, at hospitals and clinics, helping COVID-19 patients and families and now administering the critical vaccine.

Others have been working in their essential jobs, supporting the community day in and day out. Among them are emergency personnel, including firefighters who have been incredibly busy since the new year fighting blaze after blaze.

The Red Crosse assisted 569 people after 68 fires in January alone, a stunning start to 2021.

Earlier this month the owner of a Pearl Street tavern impacted by a fire in downtown La Crosse credited firefighters with staving off a major disaster. Eric Fortney, who owns Brothers Bar and several other properties, said the quick action of the La Crosse Fire Department likely saved an entire half block of buildings.

“They deserve medals,” Fortney said. “It was their quick reaction time that saved the building. We were minutes away from losing that whole half block. Their response time was almost a miracle.”

But firefighters in La Crosse are doing their part in another way, a way that merits attention and could spark others to do their part in getting past the pandemic.

A new collective bargaining agreement for La Crosse firefighters recently was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee, slightly reducing their pay for the year.

The new union agreement, negotiated by the International Association of Firefighters Local 127 and the city, cuts 1% of a previously approved raise for the year. The union member firefighters had approached the city with the idea, seeing the financial stress the pandemic has caused.

“None of us know how hard this pandemic will hit the community in the end, but we took the initiative to act now in one of the only ways the 86 of us could collectively,” said fire captain Lance Tryggestad.

Firefighters were set to receive a 3% wage increase in 2021, but instead will receive only a 2% raise, a cut that could save La Crosse hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said.

“What you’re doing here is beyond commendable,” said council member Doug Happel.

If firefighters do this, what can other groups do to help the city and community at large get past the pandemic?

This is a question that should be asked as vaccine distribution increases but we still are a long way from anything resembling returning to normal.

What can you do, individually? Simply wear a mask, practice social distancing and personal safety, and support local businesses.

That will help the community immensely.

