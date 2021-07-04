Our view: Gunderen investment in environmental initiatives pays off for community

When the board of Gundersen Health System made the far-sighted decision 13 years ago to begin investing in greener energy and operations, it was a bet on the future of our three-state region.

Today, we’re a healthier region because those investments have paid off.

And Gundersen has shown the value of doing good while doing well.

As with any investment, there’s risk.

Gundersen has invested about $40 million in its Envision environmental program.

The La Crosse-based health-care center became the first nationally to become energy independent in 2014. And last month, the dozen or so investments have paid off.

Gundersen says it has reduced environmental emissions and use of fossil fuel while producing a 54% improvement in operating margins.

Gundersen has won acclaim, awards and admiration nationwide for its environmental initiatives, and whether you’re a patient or a business partner, you can be thankful that these nontraditional investments have resulted in a healthier community.

How else can you explain a health-care center in the Upper Midwest becoming a nation leader by harnessing solar power, wind energy, biomass, geothermal and biogas?