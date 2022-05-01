Our View: Holmen board president has lost school community trust, must resign

Cheryl Hancock had plenty to say for months on Facebook about the contentious Holmen School Board spring election, COVID-19 and district’s mask policy, and other school board and district matters.

That would be fine if Hancock had been posting as the Holmen School Board president that she is.

But that was not the case. Hancock was masquerading as Annie Allmaras, a make-believe Holmen resident who clearly had plenty to say.

It was her “alter ego,” she said last week as she apologized and vowed to do better.

“While my intention was to use the profile to correct misinformation, I recognize it was a lapse in judgment which I regret and apologize for,” said Hancock, who has served on the board for 26 years and served the community admirably in several leadership roles including the Red Cross and the Coulee Recovery Center. “Although we’re all entitled to our thoughts and opinions, I know that I can do better.”

That was quite a “lapse in judgment,” lasting for many many months of deception.

Incredibly, Hancock was reelected by the board at last Monday’s meeting after she admitted to the members beforehand that she maintained a fake and active Facebook profile.

We aren’t alone in wondering what the board members were thinking casting their votes that were not public.

“I’m grateful for the reelection as president and your confidence in me in doing that and I look forward, again, working with you,” Hancock said.

In her statement, Hancock pointed to a board workshop planned for the summer that will address “this very type of situation and how to move forward and unite.”

The board should move ahead and have the workshop, but they should do it without Hancock. They should also meet and work hard together on school district business without Hancock.

She should resign now. She has lost the trust of many in the Holmen community.

To restore the trust, which is crucial in a school community for educational outcomes, Hancock has no other choice.

