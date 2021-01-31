Our View: It will take community to push for final funding of UW-L science complex

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and businesses in our region need to team up to push for funding the final phase of a science-education lab and classroom complex.
UW-L is seeking $92.8 million in state funding for the project, which includes demolition of Cowley Hall — a 55-year-old building that is completely inadequate for education and lacks fire-suppression safety features.
The first phase of Prairie Springs Science Center opened just before fall semester 2018 at a cost of $82 million, with 36 instructional labs and 23 research labs.
Phase II will complete the new home for biology, chemistry, geography and earth science, mathematics and physics, including interactive labs and classroom space.
The state Department of Administration already has approved a $5.6 million contract for architectural and engineering work on the second building.
Why wasn’t the project built all at once?
Because state officials indicated it would not receive funding unless broken into two phases.
The second phase was high on the list of UW System projects last year. But the project wasn’t funded. UW-L needs to learn from the experience because it lost out to stiffer competition.
There are a lot of worthy projects on the UW System wish list this year — and there’s likely to be a squeeze on funding because of COVID-related issues.
That’s why the push for funding the second phase of Prairie Springs needs to be a community project, not merely a university effort.
It’s clear that legislators who approve funding for such projects are impressed by community campaigns and partnerships.
There’s no reason UW-L can’t shine.
Without question, these legislators and the UW System Regents understand the need for career-building STEM education — and Science is the first letter in the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Science education continues to be one of the key strengths of UW-L’s top-flight education.
UW-L has long conducted a premier undergraduate physics program, and for years has hosted the Distinguished Lecture Series in Physics that features a recent Nobel Prize winner in physics.
And health care continues to be one of the growth sectors of our regional economy.
Completion of the second-phase of the science center means UW-L can produce more graduates to work in our growing health-care industry in the Coulee Region and beyond.
Despite COVID challenges, UW-L’s enrollment remains strong — near record highs, in fact, in recent semesters.
The university says 20% of its 10,500 students are planning careers in health care — and 50% declare majors in the College of Science and Health.
This is a university that has traditionally been strong in biology, physics, river studies and physical therapy, among other disciplines.
Completing the Prairie Springs science complex will build on the research agreements that UW-L already has with health-care partners at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.
The College of Science and Health also has partnerships with Brennan Marine, Dairyland Power, the city of La Crosse and many more local companies.
UW-L continues to turn out top graduates in science fields — graduates who help businesses in our region grow and compete globally.
This investment will have far-reaching benefits for the health of our university and our region for decades.
To receive the funding, it will take a community, not just a campus.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.