Our View: It will take community to push for final funding of UW-L science complex

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and businesses in our region need to team up to push for funding the final phase of a science-education lab and classroom complex.

UW-L is seeking $92.8 million in state funding for the project, which includes demolition of Cowley Hall — a 55-year-old building that is completely inadequate for education and lacks fire-suppression safety features.

The first phase of Prairie Springs Science Center opened just before fall semester 2018 at a cost of $82 million, with 36 instructional labs and 23 research labs.

Phase II will complete the new home for biology, chemistry, geography and earth science, mathematics and physics, including interactive labs and classroom space.

The state Department of Administration already has approved a $5.6 million contract for architectural and engineering work on the second building.

Why wasn’t the project built all at once?

Because state officials indicated it would not receive funding unless broken into two phases.

The second phase was high on the list of UW System projects last year. But the project wasn’t funded. UW-L needs to learn from the experience because it lost out to stiffer competition.