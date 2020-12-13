Our view: It's time to commit to stronger regional collaboration

The city of La Crosse will undergo a change of leadership in 2021 because Mayor Tim Kabat and some members of the Common Council have decided against seeking re-election.

While we’ve seen some impressive progress in recent years, it’s important for citizens to consider what we should expect from our new leadership.

In short, citizens of the city of La Crosse should expect their government leaders to save taxpayer money and improve service through collaboration with neighboring municipalities.

While Kabat and a variety of public and private partners have led impressive, innovative transformation of some challenged city neighborhoods, suburban growth and development will continue outside of the landlocked core city.

More than two decades ago, La Crosse and some of its neighboring communities were spending a lot of time suing each other over water rights and boundary issues.

Thankfully, we’re no longer wasting as much money on parochial fights.

While there has been progress on recent border agreements between the city and neighboring towns, our region could be achieving more efficiencies through stronger collaboration.