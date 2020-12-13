Our view: It's time to commit to stronger regional collaboration

The city of La Crosse will undergo a change of leadership in 2021 because Mayor Tim Kabat and some members of the Common Council have decided against seeking re-election.
While we’ve seen some impressive progress in recent years, it’s important for citizens to consider what we should expect from our new leadership.
In short, citizens of the city of La Crosse should expect their government leaders to save taxpayer money and improve service through collaboration with neighboring municipalities.
While Kabat and a variety of public and private partners have led impressive, innovative transformation of some challenged city neighborhoods, suburban growth and development will continue outside of the landlocked core city.
More than two decades ago, La Crosse and some of its neighboring communities were spending a lot of time suing each other over water rights and boundary issues.
Thankfully, we’re no longer wasting as much money on parochial fights.
While there has been progress on recent border agreements between the city and neighboring towns, our region could be achieving more efficiencies through stronger collaboration.
The city’s failed attempt to seek money from its neighbors a couple of years ago to help fund the La Crosse Center expansion showed just how fractured some of the municipal relationships have become.
When mayors and other elected officials are no longer speaking to each other or returning phone calls from each other, that’s not the leadership we deserve.
For a blast from the past, let’s look at the Tribune agenda for the Coulee Region, which was published on our Opinion page beginning in 1998:
Encourage regional cooperation, both public and private.
- Spotlight the Coulee Region as a diverse economic hub, especially for retail, health care, education and tourism.
- Hold elected officials accountable for honest, efficient and forward-thinking leadership.
- Celebrate the arts and heritage of the region.
- Promote family values, positive achievements and the value of diversity.
Regional cooperation. A diverse economic hub. Forward-thinking leadership. The value of diversity.
Those continue to ring true as important principles for the Coulee Region more than two decades later.
Because the city of La Crosse is the largest municipality in our county, we believe the city should take a lead role in regional cooperation.
As we wrote in an editorial just a few months ago, the pandemic has put a strain on all of us — including local government.
The loss of tax revenue from commerce and tourism provides the perfect opportunity to examine whether one of Wisconsin’s smaller counties by area needs 11 fire departments, seven police agencies (not counting the sheriff’s department and state patrol) and 26 units of local government (not including the county or school districts).
Should we expect La Crosse’s next mayor and council to fix all of this?
Of course not.
But should we expect leaders from the city to take more of a leadership role in working closely with the county and neighboring communities to examine improvements in public transit and regional transportation, funding the La Crosse Center and other public services?
Absolutely.
La Crosse voters have a chance to set the tone with their expectations and their votes next year.
It was true in the ’90s and it’s true today: Collaboration will benefit the city and the Coulee Region.
It takes regional cooperation, forward-thinking leadership and the value of diversity.
