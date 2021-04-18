Our View: It's time to end the border battle over taxes

There’s nothing more exciting than watching the Gophers and the Badgers compete against each other in Big 10 sports, whether it’s the border battle for Paul Bunyan’s axe in football, the fierce rivalry in hockey, volleyball or any other sport between the universities of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

But if you reside in Minnesota or Wisconsin and cross the border to work in the other state, there’s nothing less exciting than having to file dual tax returns every year.

That border battle has gone on for too long, and it’s time for the two states to bury the tax axe.

For 41 years, Minnesota and Wisconsin enjoyed a tax reciprocity agreement.

Under the agreement, if you lived in Minnesota and worked in Wisconsin, you paid your state income taxes to the North Star state. And if you lived in Wisconsin and worked in Minnesota, you paid your state income taxes to the Badger state.

The two states had a common-sense formula for settling up and making life simpler for thousands of folks in our region who live near the border and cross state lines to commute to work.

It was downright neighborly until 2009, when then-Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty ended the agreement.