Our view: Move ahead on regional cooperation in key areas

Two new initiatives — one to improve public safety, the other to improve public transit — deserve strong consideration for boosting regional collaboration in the Coulee Region.
Officials of the Holmen Area Fire District — composed of the village of Holmen and the towns of Onalaska and Holland — are working on a plan to contract with the city of La Crosse to administratively manage the district’s fire protection and emergency medical services.
The La Crosse Fire Department already provides some maintenance services for Holmen Area Fire District vehicles — which brings some limited revenue for La Crosse while increasing safety and service for the Holmen district — and provides training to firefighters throughout the region, so tapping management and leadership expertise in La Crosse continues that spirit.
While the final agreement deserves public scrutiny to assure the deal makes sense for taxpayers in each community, it’s clear something needs to change in order to improve response time in the Holmen fire district while not negatively impacting services and standards for the citizens of La Crosse.
The Holmen district covers more than 96 square miles out of one fire station, and there is growing demand for fire and emergency medical protection because of rapid housing and commercial growth.
In the past 10 years, the population of Holmen and the town of Holland have grown by roughly 20%, and that growth is projected to continue by 30% in the next 20 years.
To cover that large district and the rapid increase in call volumes, Holmen has only six full-time and 10 paid-on-call firefighters.
A study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, jointly commissioned by La Crosse County and the La Crosse Area Planning Commission, shows that while the district is relatively inexpensive to live in for taxpayers, the result isn’t necessarily a bargain.
With a large district and a small staff, it takes more than 10 minutes to respond to a call for service — double the national standard of five minutes. (By comparison, the average response time in La Crosse — with 98 full-time employees — is four minutes, 13 seconds).
Additionally, national standards set a goal for a minimum of 14 trained and qualified firefighters to arrive at a structure fire within the first eight minutes. La Crosse regularly meets that, while the Holmen Area Fire District falls short of adequate staffing.
The study shows Holmen has the lowest number of full-time-equivalent staff in relation to call volume in the region.
Residents have shared their concerns with public officials after recent fires in the district.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum study points to common problems for fire departments throughout La Crosse County — the challenge of recruiting new firefighters and emergency responders, an oversupply of expensive ladder trucks and other duplicative equipment, the need to build new stations in adjoining areas, such as La Crosse with neighboring Onalaska and Shelby.
It’s a problem that cries out for regional collaboration.
According to the study: “We observe lower levels of mutual aid than we have seen in other regions, and our stakeholder interviews suggest this may be partly due to longstanding political disagreements.”
The study also cited concerns from area chiefs interviewed that La Crosse could arrive at the scene of an emergency in a neighboring community before that community’s fire department because of La Crosse’s full-time staffing.
In other words, some communities are potentially letting political disagreements get in the way of public safety — and that’s shameful.
Despite the comparative low cost, Holmen fire expenditures have grown 68.4% from 2016 to 2020 — in large measure reflecting increased salary and benefits to hire more full-time staff.
Some of the municipalities in the Holmen district are considering referendums in 2022 that will gauge support for longer-term expenditures and solutions.
The Holmen Area Fire District and the city of La Crosse are working on a long-term agreement with escalating fees, but the proposal would allow either party to talk away after the first year.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum Report indicated that while there may be more expense for some communities to expand service capabilities to meet growing needs, it would be more economical for these municipalities to partner with neighboring jurisdictions compared to the cost of increasing services on their own.
For the sake of collaboration and public safety, it’s worth exploring.
Transit is another service that requires more regional collaboration.
The La Crosse Area Planning Commission has commissioned a study to develop a 10-year transit plan for the region, which includes MTU in La Crosse, Onalaska Shared Ride and the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit.
A 2016 comparison showed it took one hour and 10 minutes to travel the 43 miles from La Farge to La Crosse on the SMRT bus — and the same amount of time to travel the 13 miles from Holmen to La Crosse using the multiple transit systems needed to make the trip.
MTU serves La Crosse, French Island, a portion of Onalaska and La Crescent. La Crosse owns and operates the service and receives financial support from the communities it serves.
Again, there are too many gaps in serving rapidly growing areas in La Crosse County — which does nothing to ease traffic or parking problems in La Crosse.
It’s time to study a smarter solution.