Our view: Move ahead on regional cooperation in key areas

It’s a problem that cries out for regional collaboration.

According to the study: “We observe lower levels of mutual aid than we have seen in other regions, and our stakeholder interviews suggest this may be partly due to longstanding political disagreements.”

The study also cited concerns from area chiefs interviewed that La Crosse could arrive at the scene of an emergency in a neighboring community before that community’s fire department because of La Crosse’s full-time staffing.

In other words, some communities are potentially letting political disagreements get in the way of public safety — and that’s shameful.

Despite the comparative low cost, Holmen fire expenditures have grown 68.4% from 2016 to 2020 — in large measure reflecting increased salary and benefits to hire more full-time staff.

Some of the municipalities in the Holmen district are considering referendums in 2022 that will gauge support for longer-term expenditures and solutions.

The Holmen Area Fire District and the city of La Crosse are working on a long-term agreement with escalating fees, but the proposal would allow either party to talk away after the first year.