Our view: New report on collaboration provides way forward for fire, EMS services

It should be a call to action, a push needed to make change for the better.

The recent report issued by the Wisconsin Policy Forum clearly concluded that more collaboration of fire and EMS services in the La Crosse area could cut costs while improving service quality.

The fire departments from La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen area, Shelby and La Crescent, as well as EMS groups from Brice Prairie, Farmington and the Tri-State Ambulance all participated in the study commissioned by La Crosse County.

“Our analysis suggests that each of the departments likely will need to increase spending in the not-too-distant-future, and that collaborative action could achieve at least some desired improvements at a lower cost than could be achieved by acting alone,” the report says.

We’ve long called for moves toward regional collaboration, and this report paves the way for emergency services just as the new year begins. It should get full attention.

How would this happen?

The hypothetical department, as laid out in the report, would work on station coverage areas, rather than municipal boundaries, and would be divided into northern and southern divisions.