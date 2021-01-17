Our view: Not the time for college president raises

First the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved 2% raises for its chancellors, including $4,578 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, increasing his salary to $233,466.
A week later the Western Technical College District Board gave a nearly 15% raise to the college’s president, Roger Stanford, increasing his salary $195,000 to $223,250.
These two drew headlines in December not that the college presidents did not deserve salary boosts, but for the timing of the decisions.
At UW, the raises were issued as the campuses face steep budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Raises for chancellors do not require legislative approval and took effect Jan. 1.
The board handed out increases to UW chancellors in each of the past three years but hadn’t provided them in several years before 2018, the State Journal reported.
At Western, the newest $28,250 boost in pay is nearly double that of Stanford’s previous two raises combined of $5,000 in 2018 and $10,000 in 2019.
Clearly leaders have been challenged in unprecedented ways since the pandemic began last March. College presidents have made decisions and shifted gears over and over, all along relying on unprecedented health care concerns.
That’s what leaders do, however. And many of them do not see compensation increases.
All the while, students and their families have gone through a year of turmoil, as have faculty and staff. They have changed directions at different times, taking on new challenges with virtual learning.
So what happens? The boards — with little debate — reward the presidents while everyone else watches and wonders when — and if — a stimulus check will come.
You wonder if they are tone deaf. But you also wonder if they considered any other alternative.
Like the approach taken in central Indiana, at Purdue University.
There, the university awarded all faculty and non-executive staff members $750 each as a bonus for their work during the last semester.
More than 15,000 employees will receive the checks. Part-timers will receive a prorated check, as reported by the Journal & Courier in Lafayette.
Purdue president Mitch Daniels also said that, “barring major setbacks,” the university will add a 3% merit raise pool for the fiscal year that starts July 1. He took a similar pool off the table this year amid the coronavirus.
“I cannot fully express our appreciation for the patience, forbearance, extra effort and sometimes true sacrifices that have gone into this accomplishment,” Daniels wrote to employees, praising them for finishing the semester.
“I admit I was far from certain that even a collection of can-do problem-solvers like ours could pull off that achievement. Well, we’re here, and only because of the collective effort we could only imagine in August.”
Daniels is a former governor of Indiana who showed his leadership during the pandemic, helping thousands on his campus.
The Wisconsin boards could have gone that route and held off with the salary boosts for presidents at this time.
There is plenty of time for raises for leaders — once the strains and challenges of the pandemic are eased.