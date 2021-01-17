Our view: Not the time for college president raises

All the while, students and their families have gone through a year of turmoil, as have faculty and staff. They have changed directions at different times, taking on new challenges with virtual learning.

So what happens? The boards — with little debate — reward the presidents while everyone else watches and wonders when — and if — a stimulus check will come.

You wonder if they are tone deaf. But you also wonder if they considered any other alternative.

Like the approach taken in central Indiana, at Purdue University.

There, the university awarded all faculty and non-executive staff members $750 each as a bonus for their work during the last semester.

More than 15,000 employees will receive the checks. Part-timers will receive a prorated check, as reported by the Journal & Courier in Lafayette.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels also said that, “barring major setbacks,” the university will add a 3% merit raise pool for the fiscal year that starts July 1. He took a similar pool off the table this year amid the coronavirus.