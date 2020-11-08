Our view: Now is not the time to remove resource officers from schools

Schools will be back in session and meetings will be held in due time when the pandemic is under control, and at that time more public discussion could be held while officers remain in their important roles at schools.

What do the resources officers do? La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron provided insight at one of the meetings while saying the department’s SROs “have been somewhat vilified, in terms of what they do and who they are.”

“We’d like to specifically look at what our program’s about. What our officers are about, what they are doing, and what this 27-year relationship has meant with the school district.”

When he was an SRO at a middle school, Kudron said he welcomed students when they arrived and saw them as they left. He also worked with kids struggling in school or at home, built relationships with students, parents and school staff, served as a role model, oversaw students in the juvenile system, enforced truancy issues and occasionally broke up fights. The program also provides a 13-week program teaching middle schoolers skills such as goal-setting, conflict resolution, resiliency and refusal.