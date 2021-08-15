Our view: Rep. Ron Kind leads in bipartisanship, working toward solutions

For a quarter of a century, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has fit the 3rd Congressional District as comfortably as a button-down blue shirt, a pair of tan khakis and some brown suede slip-ons.
He has stayed true to his working-class, north-side-of-La-Crosse roots.
Straightforward. Honest. Sincere, not slick.
Someone who would send you a handwritten note of thanks, who would listen more than lecture.
When Kind announced last week that he will bow out of Congress in January 2023 after his 13th term, colleagues and constituents used such words as integrity, honesty, professionalism, intelligence, respect, focus on community, hard work, positivity.
When was the last time you heard those words used to describe a member of Congress?
Kind has earned that praise and more.
In an age of what Kind calls “hyperpartisanship,” our congressman has been honored repeatedly for his bipartisanship by such groups as the U.S. Chamber of Congress and the Lugar Center, which rated him as the seventh most bipartisan of the 435 members of the U.S. House.
In the 2020 race, the Democrat earned the endorsement of longtime Republican state Sen. Brian Rude.
Sadly, not everyone considers bipartisanship worthy of praise.
In this win-at-all-costs political age, we need more leaders like Ron Kind to work toward solutions with colleagues of both parties in a collegial fashion.
In our view, a key element for endorsing a political candidate is determining how well the elected official and staff respond to constituents.
Do they merely spout ideology or do they listen and respond positively?
Kind and his staff listened — and responded. He was also accessible to journalists and didn’t duck tough questions.
After 22 years as an area educator, Loren Kannenberg was looking for a change when Kind invited him to lunch after winning the 1996 race for Congress — and asked him to become district director in his La Crosse office.
Kannenberg, who worked for Kind until retiring a couple of years ago, says: “Ron is the smartest person I ever met, and does everything with honesty and integrity.
“I spent countless hours driving with him around the 3rd District and I saw someone who had this wonderful ability to really connect with people,” Kannenberg says. “I always felt that was one of his greatest assets. He always had time to talk to individuals about their problems and was always willing to help. After his listening sessions, he would always take time to individually talk to any person who had specific problems they wanted to talk to him about in private. Very few elected officials take the time to do that.”
Joe Heim, the dean of political-science professors in our district and beyond, says: “Ron Kind has represented this very geographically diverse and large district with great dignity and perseverance and balance. He has been a significant voice — and notably good at representing both rural and urban interests in the Congress.”
Heim points out that achieving that balance isn’t easy in a district that may have more cows than people – and has the most college students of any congressional district in Wisconsin.
“He has been particularly successful in representing both farm concerns and also educational issues.” Heim says. “Given the makeup of the 3rd Congressional District, his attention to issues related to both has been especially significant.”
Kind also has been a champion of integrated health care and a reimbursement system that rewards quality outcomes instead of volume of testing.
When Kind and his staff used to hear from worked-up constituents during the debate about the Affordable Care Act, he said their responses fell into two categories — “no” and “hell no.”
But we’re a healthier region because of his support for more accessible care.
Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer for Gundersen Health System, says Kind’s “commitment to the health and well-being of his hometown La Crosse, the Coulee Region, and communities throughout the 3rd Congressional District, along with collaboration on impactful health-care issues, enabled progress and set the course for success long into the future.”
Kind has been a strong advocate for his district, bringing in countless federal officials for show-and-tell tours of farms and businesses to discuss federal policy and its impact on the people of western Wisconsin.
He also has been a strong supporter of the Mississippi River and its ecosystem, working across the river with then-Congressman Tim Walz to bring Minnesota into the conversation on river health and commerce.
Critics will say he didn’t have enough signature legislation. Some say he wasn’t liberal enough — or was too liberal.
In an age when too many elected officials rush to the podium or Twitter to bloviate and call attention to themselves, western Wisconsin has been blessed by a public servant who has focused for two and a half decades on representing us with pride.
Our region is stronger thanks to his leadership.