Our view: SOLS leading the way to bring solar to schools

Neighbors stepping up to improve their area is common in La Crosse.
You hear about group efforts that improve the quality of life here all the time. They speak of residents making a difference, taking pride in the community.
A group effort recently came to light when 300 solar panels were placed on Hamilton Elementary School & School of Technology & Arts I. It was the first solar array on a La Crosse public school, but it won’t be the last.
Solar on La Crosse Schools, or SOLS, a volunteer-led team of parents, students, teachers and community members, has big plans for more.
And when you learn about SOLS, how it formed during pandemic and its laser-focus commitment, you won’t doubt parent leader Heather Talbot when she says:
“We’re going to keep going. We’re going to keep putting solar on La Crosse schools.”
The Hamilton Elementary School & School of Technology & Arts I project was the third already for SOLS. Two smaller projects were completed at Summit Environmental School and for the district at large — a portable power station available for use by any educator or staff person.
Early on, as SOLS was figuring out details, its core group was Talbot, Alysa Remsburg, Cathy Van Maren and Willie Bittner. Not a nonprofit, they were fortunate to get an account with the La Crosse Public Education Foundation for fund raising.
It was an unusual ask — they wanted to champion getting solar for the city’s schools and wanted to start now.
“When we were approached by this passionate group of solar energy advocates, our foundation was quick to offer encouragement and support. It’s a win-win situation, said David Stoeffler, executive director of the foundation.
“For the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, helping SOLS fits perfectly with our mission to enhance learning opportunities for students in the La Crosse public schools. We’re grateful for their work.”
The Hamilton Elementary School & School of Technology & Arts I project was completed when a donor came forward and gave 60% of the approximate $180,000 cost. SOLS raised the rest.
Why solar on schools? The group knows the benefit will be great in lower electric bills for the district and in classroom learning over time.
“We’re stepping up to make solar a reality sooner, because our switch to renewable energy can’t wait,” Talbot said. “Instead of pushing for the school district to find a way to afford solar projects, we decided to make projects affordable for the school district.
“... The money saved in energy costs, the school district has committed to use for funding future renewable energy projects. We are in essence ensuring that the school district will begin funding renewable energy projects and giving them the dollars to do so.”
SOLS is now gaining members and starting to hold meetings. It plans an ongoing emphasis on advocacy as it continues with fund raising.
“We were happy to serve as presenters at the sustainability Institute 2021 Earth Fare this past April,” Talbot said. “We have also begun co-hosting renewable energy awareness events such as Ask Me Anything About My Electric Vehicle event that was also in April. We look forward to hosting more renewable energy awareness events this fall.”
SOLS has scheduled its first Annual Meeting & Potluck in September. All SOLS supporters are welcome to attend. Email solssooner@gmail.com for an invitation to the group’s monthly planning meetings. We applaud and encourage this group and look forward to what they can accomplish. Their formation and pace during the pandemic has been impressive. Now they just need to reach more people who can see the value and benefit for La Crosse schools. “What if there are people interested but their property does not allow them to install solar,” Talbot said. “They can give here.”If you can help, you can donate at www.solaron lacrosseschools.org.