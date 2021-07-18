Our view: SOLS leading the way to bring solar to schools

“We were happy to serve as presenters at the sustainability Institute 2021 Earth Fare this past April,” Talbot said. “We have also begun co-hosting renewable energy awareness events such as Ask Me Anything About My Electric Vehicle event that was also in April. We look forward to hosting more renewable energy awareness events this fall.”

SOLS has scheduled its first Annual Meeting & Potluck in September. All SOLS supporters are welcome to attend. Email solssooner@gmail.com for an invitation to the group’s monthly planning meetings. We applaud and encourage this group and look forward to what they can accomplish. Their formation and pace during the pandemic has been impressive. Now they just need to reach more people who can see the value and benefit for La Crosse schools. “What if there are people interested but their property does not allow them to install solar,” Talbot said. “They can give here.”If you can help, you can donate at www.solaron lacrosseschools.org.