Our view: Teamwork helps bring state basketball playoffs to La Crosse

It was a fast break that led to victory.

And what’s not to love about bringing tournament games to La Crosse? The WIAA has been bringing its state track meet to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse since 1990, and the city has been a great host.

State track has become one of our largest tourism weekends in La Crosse.

The athletic association had already decided to tap Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse to host the Division 2 state meet later this month.

And the La Crosse Center has recently replaced the seats in its 6,000-seat arena as part of the ongoing $42 million renovation of the 40-year-old center.

It will be an impressive venue – and the spotlight should help the center attract even more convention and meeting business, as well as shows, concerts and sports, once pandemic restrictions ease.

Basketball tournament games are expected to be limited to 1,000 fans per session – which should also provide a much-needed boost for lodging and restaurants in La Crosse.

But the arena will have customers, our community will see an increase in business and the spotlight of state competition should help for future recruitment to the center and the community.