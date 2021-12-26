Our view: The community was heard, and marsh resources will be preserved

Stand atop Grandad Bluff and you can see it sparkling below — 1,000 acres of urban wetlands.

The La Crosse River Marsh brings together 150 species of birds and 53 species of fish.

It also brings together frogs and toads, turtles and snakes, plus beaver, muskrat, red fox, river otter and 18 more species of mammals — and at least 100 types of trees and water plants, grasses, herbs and shrubs.

And after decades of debate about building a new road, our marsh has finally brought together humans, too — road builders and environmentalists, neighborhood advocates and suburban commuters, state and local officials.

At long last, the people of the Coulee Region and officials in Madison agree: Improving the three north-south routes through La Crosse is far better than building another road through our precious marsh.

Sometimes, the best overnight decisions take decades to accomplish.

It took determined road opponents, responsive local representatives and a new leader of the state Department of Transportation who was willing to take a fresh approach — and listen to those who argued that our unique community needs unique solutions.

After years of development, the La Crosse River Marsh itself is less than half its former size. And the marsh that remains is significantly impaired by the encroachment of reed canary grass and other invasive species, a condition exacerbated by pollutant runoff from the existing roads. But there is finally consensus that it is worth preserving and protecting from additional road development.

Or, as Livable Neighborhoods Inc. president emeritus Charley Weeth says: “The damn road is dead.”

Dead, yes. But that doesn’t mean traffic has gone away. In fact, there’s a growing need to improve traffic safety through our community.

DOT Secretary Craig Thompson — a longtime proponent of creative transportation solutions — helped lead a fresh look at the challenges of road transportation through La Crosse.

Thompson deserves credit for showing proper resolve, a good ear and an eye on the growing number of traffic accidents.

He told the Tribune there were 79 bike crashes in the north-south corridor from 2014 to 2018 — and a fourth of those involved a vehicle turning right at an intersection.

During the same period, there were 179 crashes involving pedestrians in the corridor — and nearly nine out of 10 occurred at an intersection.

You don’t need to be a traffic engineer to understand that making intersections safer is a priority.

As a result, the state will use funding originally earmarked for building a road through the marsh to instead improve traffic flow through the existing three routes through the city — U.S. Highway 53 and state Highways 16 and 35.

There are a lot of details to work out for a project that could cost a quarter of a billion dollars, and you probably won’t see work along those roads until 2024.

But the goal is to make travel safer for vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists, while preserving the marsh and our community’s neighborhoods.

As we have suggested before, road work should not be the only solution to the transportation needs and traffic challenges of the Coulee Region.

We need to expand bus transit to outlying communities to get more vehicles off the roads. We need a park-and-ride to ease carpooling from the north.

We hope regional leaders don’t lose sight of these and other components of a plan to ease traffic, improve safety and lessen the impact on our environment. We shouldn’t rely on the state for all the answers.

Our resources are worth fighting for.

The north-south compromise is a major victory that should provide a lasting roadmap for improving transportation for all while preserving the best things that make our community such a wonderful place to live.

