Our view: Timing is right for big idea to boost graduation rates

Even million-dollar ideas need the right time and the right circumstances to succeed.

Judging by the success of a new University of Wisconsin-La Crosse initiative, it’s time to launch a million-dollar idea to boost graduation rates for people who are just short of receiving degrees.

More than 15 years ago, the UW System and Wisconsin Technical System developed a study that went by the name COBE – Committee of Baccalaureate Expansion.

Brent Smith of La Crosse co-authored the COBE study when he was a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System board, before joining the UW Board of Regents.

At that time, Wisconsin lagged behind neighboring states – and the national average – in people who hold baccalaureate degrees.

Here’s the million-dollar idea: The study showed that during the life of a career, a person with a bachelor’s degree would earn $1 million more than someone who did not have a college degree.

So why not reach out and help people finish their degrees?

That earning power is crucial to individuals, families and Wisconsin’s economy – and after a year struggling with COVID, that sort of boost is crucial both for enrollment revenue as well as the economy.