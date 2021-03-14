Our view: "U-Haul coming and going,' and how long will Kmart stay vacant?

All of this happened earlier this month, so it was hard not to notice the difference just 30 miles away.

“Good job La Crosse. You had the opportunity to put the Kmart building back on the tax roll by an established business, but it was not pretty enough,” wrote a letter writer from Chaseburg.

“Don’t talk about high property taxes and turn down industry like this.”

One person’s opinion, sure, but at last look it was the third highest read letter, column or editorial on our online Opinion Page. So you can be sure it’s being discussed.

For perspective, let’s go back to council discussion after the mayor’s January State of the City address. Members briefly talked about the future of the old Kmart building, after the community saw U-Haul signs go up on the long-vacated site.

“I’m probably more disappointed than anybody that we’ve not been able to get there,” Mayor Tim Kabat said.

“And I’m disappointed that the building is not being demolished and that we’re not starting fresh there, because we’ve talked about any number of concepts, from mixed-used housing, neighborhood-serving retail, restaurants — things that, again, would benefit our community,” he said. “And so it’s a shame, I believe.”