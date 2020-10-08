Our view: Vote, run for office, and ensure change

If you want policy change, and many people do as 2020 enters the home stretch, there’s a time-tested way to achieve it.

It’s worked for decades and decades, in community after community, state after state.

It’s easy, yet it’s hard. It requires persistence and patience.

It starts with registering to vote and voting – in every single election. You can count on the seniors to do this, but young people and every age in between have to do it if they seek real change.

And it includes running people for office who you can support. Too often local offices, in particular, are unopposed. Incumbents run again and sail to victory. They stay in office for term after term, setting local ordinances and tax rates. Run against them, gather support, and ensure new faces come to the table.

There it is. This will ensure change.

We’ve all heard get rid of the school board, or the County Board, or the City Council. Only running against them and unseating them will make a lasting difference.

With this backdrop, we have a few weeks before the presidential election, and Wisconsin is one of the swing states that might come down to the wire.