Our View: Watch some spring football, and see sports leading the way

Are you ready for some football? Yes, local spring football is here just as the NCAA basketball tournaments are heating up and Major League Baseball is nearly ready for first pitch of its long season.

And yet it feels right.

Many area football teams missed their chance to compete in the fall due to rising COVID-19 cases and concerns. They’re getting their opportunity to play now, not for championships or anything. Just for the love of the game.

“I’m glad to be back,” senior Cooper Paisley said after the first official practice for Logan High School’s alternate season earlier this month. “I’ve been waiting to go since the end of junior year.”

Logan, Central, Holmen and Sparta are MVC teams with alternate schedules, and they are joined by Arcadia, G-E-T and Black River Falls from the Coulee Conference. The entire Scenic Bluffs Conference — minus Hillsboro — is also competing in a spring season.

Logan will play five games, four at Swanson Field and one on the road at Superior. “I can’t complain about what (the season) is,” Paisley said. “Everybody’s excited to be here; I don’t know anyone who isn’t.”

If you pass a stadium, stop and applaud. They are helping to show us the way.