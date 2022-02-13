Our View: We are better than racism, harassment, threats

Racism directed at an owner of a Valley View Mall business because he is Black.

Harassment called in to La Crosse city workers because some residents are angry over snow removal bills.

Harassment directed at health care workers because some people are tired of COVID, of masking, and of vaccines.

Threats made to town of Campbell workers because a resident was not happy with response to his property needs.

All of this is recent weeks — and all of this in La Crosse.

This is us. Or enough of us to make headlines.

We hear regularly about unruly airline passengers, unruly fans, unruly elected officials. But they are over there.

We are here. And we are troubled by this run of ugliness in a community that is normally so generous and supportive.

“It was very discouraging for me,” Mayor Mitch Reynolds said of the harassing calls to city Public Works employees.

“The ordinance itself should possibly be in question and I think perhaps there are changes that will be coming there. But the angry, harassing phone calls to staff over exercising their authority following the laws that have been created in our city, I think that’s not called for.”

Over at Mayo Clinic, nurse manager Renee Groth said patients are “increasingly becoming a little bit more demanding,” and while staff work hard to meet any requests, sometimes “patients cross the line, where they start getting a little bit more violent in how they speak with us and and how they ask what they would like.

“Instead of saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ it becomes more of a demand — ‘If you don’t do this, this is what’s going to happen to you.’”

There are a few lessons here. First, always, is treat people the way you want to be treated.

But more specifically ...

If you’re not interested in the goods in a store, stay out. Simple as that. Other people will be interested.

If you want to offer feedback to a city ordinance, there are ways to do that. It’s often appreciated, and the mayor has said feedback may lead to changes in the snow removal details. But it should stay as feedback, nothing more.

If you go to a hospital or a business or an event center, follow the rules. If it says mask up, you must do it. If you don’t want to, stay away. Simple as that.

As for the man who is threatening town workers, the courts are in place for things like this.

We are collectively better than this. And if raising attention to these exchanges sparks discussion and leads some to change, we’ll all be better for it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0