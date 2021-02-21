Our view: Work together to sell the region

Congratulations to Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds. La Crosse voters chose them to advance to the April 6 election for mayor.

That election will feature La Crosse Common Council and La Crosse School Board races too. A new city leadership team will emerge.

Until then, we’d like to hear the finalists for mayor talk extensively about economic development. How can the city work with the county and organizations already in place to recruit and attract businesses and high-paying jobs?

It’s not going to happen with everybody doing their own thing. It’s not going to happen without regular meetings to build a common strategy and outreach. It’s not going to happen with the city and county leadership not even meeting on a regular basis.

It can happen, however, with a concerted effort together to compete aggressively with other areas and sell ours as the best place to live and do business.

Wisconsin is open for business, and some cities and regions of the state are maximizing our economic stability and location more than others. More than us.

Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Madison are strong examples of city and county governments working in tandem with economic development agencies. Jobs are coming in because of it.