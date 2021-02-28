Terry Erickson: Life lessons on the court

As a high school and NCAA basketball official for over 40 years, I have seen everything … the good, the bad, the ugly and the in-between.

I’ve see the overzealous parents, the helicopter parents, the spoiled player, the selfish player, the volatile coach, and the condescending coach. They are everywhere and at all levels. I have also seen the other side.

I have seen the unselfish players, the team-driven players, the encouraging coach, the respectful coach, and the appreciative and supporting parent. They are everywhere, too, and at all levels.

Recently, I was assigned a high school basketball post-season game. The experience supported my strong belief in the value of high school sports. Here’s the story.

The home team had several players that were not able to participate due to COVID-19 exposure issues. Four of the players were seniors and played a significant role in the starting rotation. The team and coaches dedicated their final games to those seniors who were unable to play and forced to watch the games at home. I am not disputing the decision by the Administration regarding the players. That would be an unwelcome invasion into areas that are not of my concern. In fact, I fully understand and support the need to quarantine.

So, on to the game.