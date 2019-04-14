THUMBS UP to the La Crosse Common Council for its unanimous approval last week of the proposed $42 million renovation and expansion of the La Crosse Center.
This took far too long, but thanks to some collaborative leadership, plenty of public hearings and a fair amount of patience, it’s time to finish the details and get moving.
This project will restore the center as the gem of western Wisconsin and a cornerstone of economic development for the La Crosse region.
Our vibrant downtown — with nearly 500 new hotel rooms — is going through an amazing renaissance, and a larger, brighter La Crosse Center will keep that momentum rolling.
THUMBS UP to a new deal that maintains WisconsinEye and its watchful eye on our state’s political doings.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald signed a four-year contract Friday with the nonprofit WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network — think of it as the Badger version of C-SPAN.
The agreement is good news for government transparency. It allows WisconsinEye to continue to mount cameras in the Capitol, so taxpayers can watch legislative hearings, committee meetings and news conferences to stay informed in the spirit of openness.
“We are excited to continue providing nonpartisan, gavel-to-gavel coverage and insightful programming on state-related issues,” WisconsinEye president Jon Henkes said.
The programming is featured on the WisconsinEye website and Spectrum cable channels statewide.
THUMBS DOWN to the winter of 2019 — a seemingly endless saga that has featured far, far too many sequels.
At various points, we’ve broken records for snowfall. We’ve broken records for temperatures that were colder than 30 below.
And just when we put the parka away, got out in the yard and set out the deck furniture and the grill, we get hammered with just about everything — heavy snow, sleet, hail, rain, a thunderstorm and lightning strikes, downed trees and power lines. And now, the floodwaters are rising a bit. Enough.
THUMBS UP to the additional counseling services that colleges provide to students — and the students who are making use of those services in record numbers.
According to a report by the American College Health Association, more than 60 percent of college students said they had experienced “overwhelming anxiety” in the past year, and more than 40 percent said they felt so depressed they had difficulty functioning.
Money problems are at the heart of it, according to a report in The New York Times.
While college enrollment has increased just 5 percent between the start of the 2009 school year and the end of the 2015 school year, the number of students seeking help at campus counseling centers has increased 30 percent.
We’re pleased that schools are providing these crucial services. And we’re pleased that students are showing maturity, ignoring stigma and getting help.
