Our most recent of many editorials pushing for the much-needed, long-overdue expansion of the La Crosse Center carried this headline: “Get moving on revitalizing La Crosse Center.”
That was December 2018.
Since then, the La Crosse Center Board has held nearly a dozen meetings and public hearings to listen and develop plans for a less-expensive expansion than the one vetoed by Mayor Tim Kabat last year.
It’s April 2019, and the same admonition stands for the La Crosse Common Council: Get moving on revitalizing the La Crosse Center.
The council is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to move ahead with the project, and it’s long past time to get moving.
Last week, city leaders pulled together on a smart compromise that will expand the proposed exhibition space, trim the contingency fund and add solar panels to help power the center.
It’s a good plan — and it’s time to get moving. Our vibrant downtown and growing tourism trade depend on it.
Various groups have been arguing for months about various elements of the La Crosse Center expansion, and the delay certainly hasn’t helped business downtown.
Dave Ring, a member of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, said hotel room sales were down 10 percent in 2019 already.
“We need to remove that uncertainty, because uncertainty creates doubt, results in reduced sales, ultimately in reduced room-tax revenue and it creates a huge opportunity loss for the city, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the businesses that rely on the Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Ring said.
Waiting any longer means the La Crosse Center likely will lose convention business.
The nearly 40-year-old center brings an estimated $38 million to the La Crosse economy each year.
Before 3,000 square feet was added to a planned exhibition hall during last week’s compromise, it was estimated that the La Crosse Center expansion project would add $6.3 million to that annual economic impact.
A larger hall will mean a larger impact, which means the La Crosse Center’s annual economic impact is expected to exceed $42 million.
Remember, we’ve added nearly 500 hotel rooms to our downtown in the past few years — and downtown that also has added restaurants and plenty of downtown residences.
The economic impact isn’t merely a guess. The last expansion 20 years ago had an immediate impact on our downtown and the center’s profitability.
Today, the center hosts more than 225 events and 26 conferences annually — events and conferences that draw a large number of visitors from outside of La Crosse County, which has help make us a top-10 tourist destination in Wisconsin.
The center has been in the black in recent years because of strong oversight and management, which need to continue with the addition of new debt.
In total, the planned redesign will add 64,311 square feet to the La Crosse Center.
This latest expansion plan adds elements that have long been a priority:
- An addition to the building that increases and enhances vistas of the Mississippi River, one of our great attractions and a major selling point for groups considering coming here.
- A new ballroom that is 12,202 square feet.
- A new exhibition hall that is 15,000 square feet.
- A connector skywalk and atrium that add greatly to the visitor experience as a more welcoming facility that’s easier to navigate.
- A rooftop terrace atop the North Hall that combines useful space where people can dine with the sizzle of providing a fabulous view of the bend of the Mississippi River.
In the time La Crosse has been dithering, Eau Claire has added a beautiful concert and arts space in is downtown at the confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers.
That came about because of a broad community partnership and strong leadership.
The question is: Can La Crosse build that type of consensus?
The answer needs to be yes.
