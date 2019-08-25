Just when all of us could use a breath of fresh perspective, leave it to the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration to provide it.
Elsewhere on this page, you’ll see a delightful column by Sister Eileen McKenzie.
She points out that while we’ve come to expect our elected leaders to provide leadership, we often find that it’s our neighbors who are leading with goodness.
In that spirit, let’s see what we might learn from recent headlines.
Our region has missed another opportunity to muster regional support for a regional facility, the La Crosse Center.
We have lots of good people in elected leadership in the La Crosse area, but we often stumble when it comes to opportunities for collaboration across borders
Too often, we focus on borders at the expense of opportunities.
From supporting regional attractions to expanding public transportation to enhancing and consolidating public safety, our area has so many opportunities to collaborate, improve service and save money.
Yet elected officials of neighboring communities rarely meet to discuss those opportunities.
What would have happened with a stronger relationship, more positive communication and regional involvement from the beginning?
Clearly, there would have been nothing to lose.
While the La Crosse County board couldn’t quite muster the two-thirds vote to pitch in funding for the La Crosse Center, the Onalaska City Council rejected it unanimously.
Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen talked about the lack of collaboration between the communities as a reason for his council’s vote, adding: “If we’re not going to move forward on this issue, there’s plenty of other issues that we need to regionalize.”
Exactly.
So, let’s sit down and find the goodness, as Sister Eileen would say.
This entire La Crosse Center episode shows no one is willing to sit down, set the framework and work together.
There are plenty of positive examples around us.
Our recent story about the System of Care shows how the School District of La Crosse and La Crosse County have worked together to keep nearly 200 kids out of the criminal justice system.
That’s 196 kids who found solutions instead of police custody — all because innovators knew it was the right thing for the youth of our community.
But what about kids who are in our county but outside the La Crosse school district? How can we expand to help them?
Already, Vernon, Crawford and Grant counties are studying our success.
But why can’t we take it countywide?
A lot has been accomplished — and there’s more to achieve.
Borders didn’t get in the way of Onalaska’s Ethan Kramer.
His Eagle Scout project provided some much-needed help to the WAFER Food Pantry of La Crosse.
He made two produce stands after volunteering at the pantry and understanding the need.
Why did Ethan spend so much time on this project? “The leadership skills I thought were pretty important, and I got to help lead scouts in building this project, and I knew it was good for the community,” he said.
There’s a great example of goodness without borders, Sister Eileen.
Borders didn’t stop Jonah Larson, either.
La Crosse’s crochet wonder — who was adopted from Ethiopia — has raised a significant amount of money to help develop a library in his native nation through the organization Roots Ethiopia.
Not bad for a kid who is entering seventh grade.
Yes, Sister Eileen, there are a lot of good things happening in our community.
And to be fair, we have community leaders who do a great deal of good work.
But there’s more work to do in order to make this a forward-thinking, progressive region.
We sorely need to look beyond borders and find opportunities to develop the goodness for a stronger future.
