Tribune editorial board: Hamilton Early Learning Center partnerships are great for La Crosse

The school isn’t the only shining star in Powell-Poage-Hamilton.

The neighborhood has been reinvigorated in recent years with city, county and hospital partnerships and investment.

Some dilapidated houses have been removed. New homes now sit in their place. It’s not as simple as driving by and seeing block after block of new homes. It’s more subtle, more integrated and probably more lasting.

And there’s the influence of La Crosse Promise, which has provided tuition incentive for families who build or refurbish neighborhood housing.

The city has performed a long-needed makeover on the park in the neighborhood that today stands in honor of La Crosse native George Poage, the first African-American athlete to win a medal in the Olympic Games, winning two bronze medals in 1904.

Street lighting has been added to help make the neighborhood safer, too.

It adds up to building a stronger neighborhood.

The school is the most diverse in the district. Three in four students are categorized as economically disadvantaged, and 50 percent of the students are non-white.