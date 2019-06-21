{{featured_button_text}}

The renaissance of downtown La Crosse has been one of the best stories to report in years.

The development of corporate offices, first-rate housing, hotels new and refurbished, eateries and entertainment has created a vibrant city center.

Expansion of the La Crosse Center will bring even more people and events downtown.

But there’s plenty of potential for more enjoyment for tourists as well as residents.

Our editorial board recently held a spontaneous discussion about ways to make our downtown even more fun.

Here goes:

More signage for tourists: The recent state track meet was a wonderful example of tourism potential. Yet it was almost comical watching the parade of cars heading down dead-end streets trying to find Grandad Bluff, for instance. One smart way to make sure tourists come back is to make sure they have a good time while here. Making it easier for them to navigate all of our attractions would help.

A good place to float your boat: The Mississippi River has been flowing through La Crosse for a few years now, and it’s time we figure out how to put boat docks along the river near downtown to welcome visitors. We can welcome the Mississippi Queen; we can’t dock a single boat near downtown. It makes no sense.

More fun ways of getting around by water: As we continue planning to develop Riverside North along the Black River north of the La Crosse River, how are folks going to get from Riverside North to downtown? Just think of the potential for water taxis to help navigate the shoreline downtown. And think of having more kayak and canoe rentals available downtown for recreation along our rivers.

More fun ways of getting around by land: For a community that stresses being bike-friendly, where are the bike rentals that you see in bigger cities and many smaller college towns? Bike rentals would provide great recreation and help ease vehicle congestion downtown. (We may want to think twice about electric scooter rentals, however.)

More dining outdoors: The addition of outdoor seating at the newly reopened Big Al’s is a nice addition, but there are too few spots downtown to enjoy outdoor dining. Yes, we know all about the Polar Vortex. Frankly, that’s why it is so important that we enjoy the lovely weather while we can. State Street in Madison comes to mind.

These ideas will take some investment, entrepreneurial spirit and public-private partnerships.

And there’s hope.

We shared ideas with Jason Gilman, the city of La Crosse’s top-notch director of planning and development.

He said the city is working on the boating improvements through a design contract to install the first of several transient boating areas adjacent to downtown -- one in Riverside Park and one in Riverside North.

City staff is working on a bike/share-rental program.

But programs like that generally require a sponsorship, such as a monthly maintenance contract. And that requires sponsorship dollars, whether those rentals are available downtown, in neighborhoods, health-care campuses or college campuses.

As Gilman points out, there are more bike racks available downtown these days, more streetscaping and landscaping — all thanks to public-private partnerships.

Without question, downtown La Crosse has a lot going for it and a lot to capitalize on.

But there’s plenty of room for more fun and more hospitality.

