Things are looking up for La Crosse Regional Airport — but not without years of focus and investment.
As the leaders of too many small regional airports have learned the hard way, take commercial air service for granted at your peril.
Losing commercial flights means losing business and your community losing part of its identity. It’s that simple.
The folks who run the La Crosse airport understand the important of commercial air service to our region.
They also understand the competitive landscape of air travel and the options within a three-hour drive.
Flying in and out of La Crosse is certainly closer to home. But how can it be more affordable? How can it be more pleasant?
Clint Torp and his team at La Crosse Regional Airport have worked on boosting the hometown advantage.
The terminal is much nicer these days, thanks to millions of dollars in upgrades during the past couple of years.
It’s a much nicer experience for passengers — and presents a much classier gateway to our beautiful community.
Airport management also focused on attracting more flights.
A daily flight to Detroit will resume March 2 — a major hub for Delta that offers 40 nonstop destinations and serves nearly 35 million passengers a year.
Detroit Metro is a topnotch airport and a major hookup for travelers heading east. That service will complement the other flights serving La Crosse — American Airlines flights to Chicago and Delta’s service to Minneapolis.
And Torp and his team have worked hard on affordability.
It cut airline fees and worked with local businesses to improve the cost and the service.
“We weren’t operating as nimbly as we needed to be,” Torp said. “We’ve put a lot of things into place during the last five, six years, to be incredibly competitive.”
Passengers have taken note. So have the airlines.
“The airlines take note of that stuff. It gives us the opportunity to have some of those additional conversations,” Torp said.
Those steps are paying off.
During a visit last week with the La Crosse Tribune editorial board, Torp said the airport had nearly 100,000 boardings last year, and the planes were 88 percent filled.
Those are impressive numbers — and adding the Detroit connection is bound to add convenience and options for travelers.
“If the current Detroit service does well, it would certainly be possible to add either a third Minneapolis or second Detroit,” Torp said.
Yes, it would be nice to add flights to Denver or Dallas — and who knows what the future may hold.
But the airport has strengthened its position — and our region — by focusing on what is both practical and possible.
Through hard work and smart investment, the La Crosse Regional Airport has become a stronger, more reliable hub for the 7 Rivers Region.
