Tribune editorial board: La Crosse area blessed with great health care

Just when we all need a hug, social distancing is the healthy order.
COVID-19 is a scary challenge — for our health, our families and neighbors, our businesses and economy.
Thankfully, our community is blessed with kind, caring people. The Tribune’s pages and website are filled with people who are reaching out to help.
And at a time like this, let’s emphasize something we’ve written over and over: We’re very lucky to live in a region that boasts world-class health care.
Our doctors, nurses and medical staffs are accomplished, professional and prepared. So are the people who continue to provide expertise and leadership through our La Crosse County Health Department.
Chris Stauffer of Gundersen Health System said this about his colleagues at Gundersen — but it truly stands for health-care providers throughout the 7 Rivers Region: “Our staff has demonstrated resiliency, flexibility, selflessness and paramount dedication because our communities are counting on us.”
We are, indeed.
At a time like this, it’s great that we can count on something good.
The leaders of Mayo and Gundersen in La Crosse are checking in with each other on a regular basis to assure our community is doing what it takes to be prepared. That’s just one example of working together for community health.
Of course, we also can count on collaboration among the partners in the La Crosse Health Science Consortium — which started about two decades ago with our two health-care institutions and our three institutions of higher education.
With classes called off, faculty and staff at Viterbo and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have donated medical supplies to our local hospitals.
As the Wisconsin Nursing Board addresses the nursing shortage, educators at Viterbo and Western Technical College have been making sure their nursing students are ready to graduate.
That means about 85 nursing students at Viterbo and 45 at Western — critical at a time like this.
From the great work of the medical professionals to the heartfelt contributions of volunteers, to everyday heroes who keep cooking and teaching and working and contributing, the Coulee Region is very fortunate.
Think of that when you’re washing your hands and keeping your distance.
Concerned about COVID-19?
