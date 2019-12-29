Tribune editorial board: La Crosse Center expansion is vital

The state is contributing $4.5 million or so in tourism funds to the project.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work that’s happened over the last several years, but it’s also the start of something that’s going to be really exciting for this part of the state, and it’s exciting for the state overall,” Brennan said. “The work that you’re doing here is going to have a dramatic impact on tourism in this part of the state, it’s going to have an economic impact on your hotel partners and your partners in the convention business.”

As he wrapped up the ceremony, Mayor Tim Kabat handed out a lot of thanks — and the first went to the taxpayers of La Crosse, who are paying $35 million.

It’s a lot of money — and residents will see that reflected on their property taxes.

We understand the sensitivity — especially among those who are tired of dodging potholes.

One reminder: A number of the heavily traveled streets — Third and Fourth streets, La Crosse Street, South Avenue and Lang Drive — are state highways, not local streets.