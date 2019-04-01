La Crosse city leaders have some key fiscal recommendations to make this week that require balance.
It’s a delicate balance — a balance that involves taxpayers and users in determining the best way to fund the much-needed expansion of the La Crosse Center and the best way to pay for downtown parking.
Mayor Tim Kabat initially proposed an increase of the 8 percent hotel room tax in La Crosse County to as much as 12 percent to help pay for the $42 million expansion of the La Crosse Center.
We’re convinced that 12 percent is too much. It would put our community at a competitive disadvantage with others when competing for tourism and convention dollars.
The Judiciary and Administrative committee will be looking this week at proposals to raise the room tax to between 10 and 12 percent. Meanwhile, local business groups are pushing for an increase to no more than 9 percent.
A consultant study is clear: The higher the room tax, the lower the increase in property taxes assessed to help pay for the La Crosse Center.
We need to figure out the right balance between user (many from out of town) and taxpayer.
As we’ve said before, we need to get moving on the expansion of the La Crosse Center.
This project should have been approved months ago, and with the amount of added revenue our downtown could yield with the extra convention business, we’re losing out.
As for parking, the board of public works is proposing adding to the downtown businesses that will be assessed.
Full disclosure: The La Crosse Tribune is one of those being added to the list of businesses that are assessed an additional $2.05 per $1,000 of property value for being in the downtown parking district. (There are some credits available for businesses, such as Tribune, that provide off-street parking.)
The city of La Crosse pays a lot of money each year to administer parking. Adding yet another tax on business is certainly one way of paying to administer parking, but is this really the best long-term approach?
Have we looked at alternatives to assessing everyone between Cass and Pine streets?
Does technology allow more seamless assessment of users instead of property owners?
Have we looked at alternative models that are working in other communities?
We should make sure city leaders are answering those questions before voting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.