Tribune editorial board: Promote even more regional collaboration in La Crosse area

And, there are areas of overlap like the town of Campbell, where the La Crosse Regional Airport — operated by the city — is located. In Campbell, from time to time you can see squads from Campbell’s police force, city of La Crosse, county sheriff’s deputies and state troopers patrolling.

We have 26 units of local government — cities, villages, towns — not counting La Crosse County government.

That’s also not counting school boards or the technical college district.

Some of this is structural, of course — and the state plays a role, too. It doesn’t exactly make consolidation easy. That requires examination, too.

We’re still living with borders created in horse-and-buggy days, when we wanted to make sure we could get to the courthouse and back home during daylight.

From education to business to government, we’ve all learned some tricks and used more technology in the past few weeks.

One good example: County government in La Crosse County has enabled far more people to work from home much faster than anticipated.