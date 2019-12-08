Tribune editorial board: Teamwork is crucial to fight gun crimes

But it was a frightening scene in the middle of a central La Crosse neighborhood — and it could have been more tragic.

As Police Chief Shawn Kudron says: “This is not what should be happening in the La Crosse community, and this is not what our officers should be facing. This needs to stop.”

Police in our area are using teamwork to help crack down on the problem.

The La Crosse County District Attorney has made gun cases a priority, and District Attorney Tim Gruenke says both victims and the community become more fearful when guns are involved.

Gruenke encourages gun owners to lock up their weapons to prevent burglars from taking them.

In addition, police in our region are working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods to help reduce gun-related crime.

Just last week, an Onalaska man was indicted on federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, accusing him with possessing a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition.