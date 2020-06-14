Tribune editorial board: Together, we can work for justice

Tim Gruenke, the La Crosse County district attorney who has long been a progressive champion of social justice, says it very well: “We’ve always been talking about disproportionate minority contacts in our court system, in our jail,” he said. “We’ve realized that we in the system can’t alone make a change in those numbers, unless we expand it to include the community. … It’s not just going to be fixed in the back end. You’ve got to fix the systemic racism that happens in jobs and schools and everybody else in the community too.”