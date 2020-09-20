Tribune editorial board: Unify economic development groups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Collaboration has long been a theme of La Crosse Tribune editorials.

We have recommended more efficiency and fewer government agencies.

We have urged nonprofits to share resources and reduce redundancy.

We think that goes for media efforts, too, such as Tuesday’s VoteSafe virtual town-hall meeting that uses a media consortium including the La Crosse Tribune, WKBT, WXOW, WIZM and other groups to forward the cause of democracy.

Now, our region has another opportunity for efficiency and teamwork — and it comes from the business sector.

There are four main development agencies in La Crosse County and beyond — the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., the La Crosse Area Development Corp. and 7 Rivers Alliance.

At the moment, 7 Rivers is the only agency with a CEO — our former colleague, Chris Hardie, who wrote many award-winning editorials in this space.

This is the perfect time to ask a question that has been asked before: Do we need four main development agencies based in our county?

In the past, board members of these agencies argued that putting a CEO out of work because of consolidation was unfair and unwise.