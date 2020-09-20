Tribune editorial board: Unify economic development groups

Collaboration has long been a theme of La Crosse Tribune editorials.
We have recommended more efficiency and fewer government agencies.
We have urged nonprofits to share resources and reduce redundancy.
We think that goes for media efforts, too, such as Tuesday’s VoteSafe virtual town-hall meeting that uses a media consortium including the La Crosse Tribune, WKBT, WXOW, WIZM and other groups to forward the cause of democracy.
Now, our region has another opportunity for efficiency and teamwork — and it comes from the business sector.
There are four main development agencies in La Crosse County and beyond — the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., the La Crosse Area Development Corp. and 7 Rivers Alliance.
At the moment, 7 Rivers is the only agency with a CEO — our former colleague, Chris Hardie, who wrote many award-winning editorials in this space.
This is the perfect time to ask a question that has been asked before: Do we need four main development agencies based in our county?
In the past, board members of these agencies argued that putting a CEO out of work because of consolidation was unfair and unwise.
But that’s not the case today.
Yes, each of the groups has a specialty mission, an expertise, a geographic service area.
Developing and getting government funding to rehabilitate a contaminated industrial site takes different expertise than filling vacancies in downtown storefronts, advocating for business interests or working across county and state lines for regional business development.
But dues-paying businesses and organizations should be asking: Do we need all four agencies today?
The groups have been chatting for a couple of years about synergy.
Rather than talk, it’s time to practice.
If we’re truly trying to forward business development, there are smart ways to team up and figure out how to get the work done more efficiently with fewer than four groups.
As one group that combines areas of expertise, a unified development effort could be a very powerful force in pushing the economic interests of the Coulee Region.
And that’s the goal.
How do we best help our region continue to be a vibrant, diversified economic force and an attractive place to live and do business?
How do we grow in smart ways while respecting our heritage and preserving our natural resources?
How do we leverage our abundant resources — a beautiful region with world-class health care and education, among our gems — to build a home we can continue to be proud of?
The best way to answer those questions is in a more unified, strategic fashion.
It’s time that the people who serve as board members of our development agencies figure out how to truly unify efforts and further strengthen our region.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!