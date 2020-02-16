Tribune editorial board: Wisconsin's DOT leader is on the right road

That costs us a lot of miles that need to be fixed.

And that means when it comes to road roughness, Wisconsin rates in the bottom five states nationally.

That’s nothing to be proud of – and vehicle owners, including businesses, have the repair bills to show for it.

Wisconsin has 115,543 of public roads, from interstates to streets.

Ninety percent of those roads are the responsibility of local government.

The rest – 11,745 miles, including 876 of interstate freeways – is the responsibility of WisDOT.

And while the state is responsible for only 10.2 percent of the public roads, those roads carry more than 58 percent of the state’s travel.

Although it passed up on raising the gas tax, the Legislature has approved an increase in revenue earmarked for our roads through high registration fees and title fees.

Thompson has been in the position for more than a year, but so far the Senate hasn’t taken up confirmation.

Thankfully, he hasn’t let that get in the way of making progress, from a department reorganization to a six-year highway improvement program.