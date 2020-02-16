Tribune editorial board: Wisconsin's DOT leader is on the right road

If you’re looking for an indicator of the need for more road funding in Wisconsin, here it is: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently sought applications from local governments for one-time grants to upgrade infrastructure.
The DOT made a total of $75 million available. Individual grants are capped at $3.5 million per project.
So how many applications did WisDOT receive? A total of 1,600 eligible applications.
The total sought: $1.4 billion.
Goodness knows, we’d love to see some of that grant money come to western Wisconsin.
Craig Thompson, who leads WisDOT, said: “The process truly demonstrates the significant needs of the local system. It’s pretty staggering when you see the actual number of projects and their dollar value.”
And, it’s the result of 20 years – under both Democrat and Republican administrations — of not adequately funding the needs of our roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
As Thompson said during a visit last week to the La Crosse Tribune editorial board, “We’ve been mistaking financing for funding.”
Part of the result is that for every dollar we spend on highway projects in our state, 20 cents goes to pay debt.
That costs us a lot of miles that need to be fixed.
And that means when it comes to road roughness, Wisconsin rates in the bottom five states nationally.
That’s nothing to be proud of – and vehicle owners, including businesses, have the repair bills to show for it.
Wisconsin has 115,543 of public roads, from interstates to streets.
Ninety percent of those roads are the responsibility of local government.
The rest – 11,745 miles, including 876 of interstate freeways – is the responsibility of WisDOT.
And while the state is responsible for only 10.2 percent of the public roads, those roads carry more than 58 percent of the state’s travel.
Although it passed up on raising the gas tax, the Legislature has approved an increase in revenue earmarked for our roads through high registration fees and title fees.
Thompson has been in the position for more than a year, but so far the Senate hasn’t taken up confirmation.
Thankfully, he hasn’t let that get in the way of making progress, from a department reorganization to a six-year highway improvement program.
Clearly, there are many more road needs than funding available, which is why Thompson and WisDOT need to streamline processes and set priorities that throw out projects that haven’t gained consensus.
While some funding is still in the plan for a north-south corridor in La Crosse, for instance, don’t expect that to be the case for long.
And, Thompson says he supports plans to add a second Chicago-to-Twin Cities train through La Crosse, and says Wisconsin will continue working with Minnesota on the project, as reported by the Tribune recently.
Thompson is very familiar with our highway needs – both statewide and in the Coulee Region – because of his many visits as longtime executive director of the Transportation Development Association in Wisconsin.
He soon will take over president of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials.
One of his challenges in Wisconsin is to reduce the number of single-bid road contracts – a difficult task, because it’s another sign that road building hasn’t been a priority in our state.
But Thompson knows all about the infrastructure challenges we face – and seems to be tackling those in the right order and with the right spirit, regardless that he’s still WisDOT’s secretary-designee.