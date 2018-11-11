Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers certainly has a long list of issues to work on.
The list is not just long, it’s daunting, from equitable education funding to road improvements and expanded broadband; from protecting our natural resources and determining the best course for health care funding.
This is the first time that control of Wisconsin’s government has been divided for a full legislative session in a decade. And talk of a lame-duck legislative session to curb the powers of the governor before Democrat Evers takes office is more than lame. It’s an embarrassing power grab by people far more interested in political preservation than principle.
With all that to navigate, we have a suggestion — one of many Tony Evers is already no doubt receiving.
Listen to Wisconsin voices outside of Milwaukee and Madison.
Speaking parochially, we hope the new governor is much more inclusive to western Wisconsin on boards and commissions that help shape policy and direction in our state.
As a former teacher and principal in Tomah, Evers certainly understands the need for a rural voice.
While big electoral wins in Madison and Milwaukee had a lot to do with the governor’s election Tuesday, he’ll be governor of all of Wisconsin — rural, urban, west, east.
(For the record, Evers won 56 percent of the vote in La Crosse County with an amazing turnout of more than 85 percent of registered voters.)
In her book, “The Politics of Resentment:” Rural Consciousness and the Rise of Scott Walker,” University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Katherine J. Cramer went to rural areas throughout the state and listened much more than talked.
She heard loud and clear the resentment of many who live in small towns and rural areas.
That’s one of the reasons that getting more voices from throughout the state is bound to provide more diverse feedback on such issues as education funding and rural infrastructure.
As superintendent of public instruction, Evers has been a longtime ex-officio member of the UW Board of Regents, and he can certainly appreciate the importance of understanding the network of campuses and their specialties and contributions to their regions and beyond.
As we have repeatedly editorialized, the La Crosse area — with arguably the top comprehensive campus in the UW System — has been without a member of the Board of Regents for several years while other areas are represented by multiple members. We don’t think it’s equitable or wise, and we hope that’s something that Gov. Evers moves quickly to fix.
As we head toward the 2020 census and the need for redistricting, we hope the new governor pushes for an independent redistricting commission, like Iowa has used since the 1980s.
When you look at some of the Assembly Districts in western Wisconsin, you understand the confusion caused by splitting a rural county into multiple legislative districts.
As we’ve written before, voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around.
Remember that Tommy Thompson had a great deal of success working in a split statehouse.
He used a lot of charisma, charm and collaboration — and an incredible love of Wisconsin.
It truly can happen again in Madison.
In fact, it needs to.
But the foundation should come from people who live throughout our great state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.