041821-letters

Do your patriotic duty, wear a mask
The world is still seeing continuing, even surges, of deaths and illnesses. In scientific and health care circles, the wisdom of wearing masks due to COVID is nearly unanimous, especially in public buildings. Patients suffering from asthma and other lung conditions would be an exception.
Yet there are tens of millions of Americans who refuse to mask wherever they can. When clerks at places like Walmart tell entering persons that they must wear masks on the premises, people claiming an American freedom to not mask have engaged in violent tirades; some clerks have been assaulted. These deniers don’t understand what American freedom actually is or isn’t.
Free speech is an American right, but you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater.
I can use my computer in my home for any purpose, except child pornography.
You can put a Nazi sign on your front lawn but not be allowed to do so campus, such as UW-L.
You have a right to vote, established by the Constitution.
You are free to go to church, as long as your church doesn’t use peyote.
You may disbelieve science but your child must be vaccinated to go to public schools.
You can see that freedom is not absolute in the USA. Public health concerns regarding quarantine date back to Typhoid Mary. There are personal freedoms unless prohibited by the law. Wearing a mask is your patriotic duty. And it might save granny’s life.
David Blackey
La Crosse
Another pandemic, same mistakes
In 1918, the United States experienced the horror of the Spanish Flu spread that killed 675,000 citizens. As COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the United States, over 563,000 Americans have died. With over a 100-year difference between the Spanish Flu and the COVID-19 outbreak, the question becomes was this preventable?
As medicine and science have grown astronomically from 1918 to 2021, the result remains the same. The factor that remains the same with both diseases is public reaction and reliance to follow safety protocols. While scientists and medical providers now know quarantine techniques like wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting contact with others, the public continues to ignore the facts. This results in an increase in death across the United States and a sense of neglect from the public and government officials.
The ill-informed guidance provided by government officials and the mass media outlets is dangerous to the spread of COVID-19. With modern technology and medicine, our society is well-equipped to handle and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak; however, politics and public neglect caused this year-long quarantine and massive death toll.
We as a society were warned by historical pandemics like the Spanish Flu; however, the United States continued to make the same mistakes.
Sydney Eberhardt
La Crosse
A special thanks to Habitat for Humanity volunteers
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is excited to celebrate April as National Volunteer Month and April 18-24 as National Volunteer Week. This past year has been challenging. We have had to adjust how we operate amidst a pandemic. We have missed the faces and the laughter of many of our regular volunteers as they stayed safe at home.
But we have also been blessed by the overwhelming support — emotionally, physically, spiritually and financially — that we have received from our volunteers. Our Habitat family of volunteers have been there for us, in person and in spirit. Despite the pandemic, 832 people volunteered at Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area for a total of 9,379 hours. They continued to build homes for families. They volunteered in our ReStore. They served on committees, for special events, and in our offices. They provided families with a place to call home, when being home took on new meaning.
To our Habitat for Humanity volunteers and to volunteers everywhere, I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” for your time, passion and commitment.
Kahya Fox
La Crosse
What does racism mean?
Merriam-Webster’s definition: “A belief that race is the primary determination of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”
Racism is not mentioned in the Bible, but I did find a few pearls of wisdom.
Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jews nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus ...”
Romans 2:11: “For God shows no partiality.”
Maybe we all need to read the Bible more.
Sarah Abram
La Crosse
Pandemic lessons learned
Both the influenza pandemic of 1918 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 reshaped the world, but it is important to recognize that lessons learned a hundred years ago can still be relevant today.
One of the most important lessons is the importance of cooperation and togetherness. Even though both pandemics disrupted social spaces and encouraged isolation, one of the best ways to combat the spread of disease is working together.
An example of this comes from photographs taken in 1918, as seen in Julian A. Navarro’s “Influenza in 1918: An Epidemic in Images.” These pictures show people wearing masks and women volunteering to help make more masks. Navarro argues that despite the devastating effect the disease had on the U.S., the images portray a strong America, dedicated to fighting the disease and working together to overcome the situation.
This message is vital for overcoming COVID-19 today because people need to work together to stop the spread and do their part to ensure the safety of everyone.
Another example is Steven Burg’s “Wisconsin and the Great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918.” Burg argues that Wisconsin’s reaction to the influenza outbreak was admirable, and if it had not been for mass volunteering, public cooperation, and active government involvement, then the epidemic would have been much more devastating. His evidence comes from advertisements and newspapers which reinforce the notion that comradery and optimism are key to stopping pandemics.
Calvin Kienast
La Crosse
Congress should follow Rep. Kind’s lead
Cancer, the second leading cause of death, will take the lives of an estimated 600,000 Americans this year according to the American Cancer Society.
And for the roughly 37,000 Wisconsinites who will be diagnosed with cancer this year, catching it early is the best hope. Early screening and detection are key to saving lives.
Unfortunately, only five cancers have recommended early screenings — think pap smears and colonoscopies. But there has been a revolutionary breakthrough in cancer detection research.
Recent advances in medical science combined with increased computing power have resulted in new technologies — multi-cancer early detection (MCED). These new screenings are working their way through the FDA’s approval process. With MCED, doctors can identify dozens of cancers through a simple blood draw, a test which primary care providers could administer with the normal battery of blood tests performed at regular checkups. Multi-cancer screening technologies are by far the most promising new tool in our battle against cancer. By catching more cancers early, MCED could help to radically change cancer health outcomes for the better.
These new technologies, however, will only benefit patients if they are accessible. For seniors, the population most vulnerable to cancer, this means Medicare coverage is critical.
Congress needs to act on the recently introduced Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, cosponsored by Rep. Ron Kind. The bill would modernize Medicare to allow the program to cover MCED technologies once they are approved by the FDA.
The Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups is proud to stand with more than 300 organizations encouraging Congress to pass this critical legislation. I want to thank Kind for his leadership on behalf of Wisconsin’s seniors. I hope our elected officials join him in supporting HR 1946.
Rob Gundermann
President & CEO of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups
No longer America first
It is a national disgrace what the Democrats and their allies are doing to this country. It is no longer America first.
President Biden’s edicts are destroying the U.S.
By stopping the Keystone pipeline and stopping new fracking, they have destroyed many high-paying jobs and caused energy costs to rise. We were energy independent with clean air.
President Trump had our southern border virtually under control with agreements with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. By tearing up these agreements and stopping the building of the wall (even in the middle of a pandemic), the border situation is a disaster. The cartels are getting rich off drugs and illegal immigrants.
Free speech also is being suppressed.
Does their power mean that much to Democrats that they have to destroy what has made this the greatest country ever?
Philip O. Wiese
La Crosse