100822-lt-opn-lte-moran_merged

Proudly voting yes on school referendum

I believe in our school board. These intelligent, forward-looking, nonpartisan people represent our community humbly and accept the stewardship of our schools earnestly.

Throughout the Long-Range Facility study, they have solicited and acted upon citywide feedback, culminating in the proposal for a new high school. For some this feels sudden. For the district, however, it’s been decades in the making: high school enrollment has fallen by nearly half over the last 30 years.

Some private citizens and organizations have proposed alternate solutions, like folding grades seven and eight into the current high schools. The board examined such possibilities, but found they all fail to address the triad of obstacles we face: fewer students, fixed operational funding and costly, aging facilities. The district has also confirmed its commitment to neighborhood elementary schools, but this is not realistic at the high school level.

Like any complex solution, the consolidation plan isn’t perfect. It does, however, anticipate and address challenges like additional transportation needs for after-school activities. The city can and should partner with the district to ease access for North Side families, for whom the longer commute is a legitimate concern.

Our current school facilities served the city well for generations, but our community has changed. We cannot solve our current problems at the margins, nor can we responsibly preserve the status quo.

I am grateful to the school board for challenging voters to unite behind a vision of a better future for our kids. I will proudly vote yes.

Liam Moran

La Crosse

Thanks for 26 years of support

As Ron and I prepare for our next chapter, I want to thank you for your friendship over the last 26 years. I first visited La Crosse when I participated in the Maple Leaf Parade as a Princess from my hometown of Cumberland. I didn’t know that many years later I would meet my husband, then a prosecutor here, while I was a court reporter. Our lives brought us to public service, and we’ve been humbled and blessed to serve the best people in most beautiful district in the Nation.

We’ve been through a lot together: Sept 11, 2001, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, a 500-year flood, devastating tornadoes, the 2008 Recession, two Super Bowl wins, and more. But the fear I felt for Ron’s safety on January 6, 2021, when he was in the Capitol defending the constitution was something new. Armed insurrectionists broke down doors, injuring and killing police officers. I was afraid. Derrick Van Orden participated in that insurrection. He had meetings before it, had an earpiece in, was coordinating with others.

I’ve always admired Ron’s ability to listen to people’s concerns and come to common-sense solutions, putting People over Politics. Representatives need these qualities. As a local farm kid growing up in Mindoro, Brad Pfaff has those qualities. There is no doubt in my mind that Brad will serve the district with the same grace and patriotism as Ron has.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support over the past 26 years.

Tawni Kind

La Crosse

Consider these before you speak

What does it take to embrace transformative change, a change of heart? Ask anyone challenged with temptation and the answer is clear, “It is hard!” Temptation is clever. It knows every trick. It charms its way into thoughts, words and deeds with cunning tactics of denial, distraction and delay.

In our digital age, an age of “words, words, words,” the mystic and poet Rumi provides a life-giving antidote to the rampant vitriol, writing, “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”

Janice Dworschak

Arcadia

Elect Democrats to protect rights, freedoms

The political climate in the U.S. has become so inflamed that I fear for our country’s future. And in my opinion, former President Trump, who alleges the election was stolen, continues to fan the flame of unrest. At the same time, Trump is under suspicion of leading an attack on our Capitol and illegally transporting classified documents to his resort, among other things. Because he is under investigation, it seems ill advised to support him as the leader of the Republican Party.

However, the Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin, Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Trump, is a strong Trump supporter. And Ron Johnson, incumbent Wisconsin senator, not only supported Trump, but allegedly tried to deliver a set of “alternate electors” to Vice President Mike Pence on January 6th with the intention of overturning President Biden’s win in Wisconsin. A third Republican candidate, Derrick Van Orden, was actually at the Trump rally that turned into an attack on the Capitol where Capitol police were beaten and sprayed with toxic gases. These are Republican candidates for office in Wisconsin.

I am extremely tired of these behaviors, and I urge you to vote for Gov. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Brad Pfaff in these positions. These Democrats will uphold women’s reproductive rights, support common sense gun laws, strongly support public education, and they are fighting for the right of everyone to vote. Please use your vote to elect these Democrats who will protect your rights and freedoms.

Christine Leinberger

Westby

Time to send Democrats packing

The Democrats are desperate and they will say anything to stay in power. Look at the TV ads they put out. Mandela Barnes says he’s for police but holds up a shirt that say abolish ICE and then said he didn’t say that. He says he has the backing of law enforcement and the only two he had both denied supporting him.

Brad Pfaff hasn’t had a real job other that being a politician and thinks because he worked in a congressman’s office, he can be one. He hasn’t even finished his first term as a state senator and he’s ready to climb the power ladder to bigger things in DC.

But the worst of all is Sen. Jeff Smith trying to destroy his opponent with false claims of something that happened years ago. Smith has nothing to run on but the dismal high inflation, low education scores, and high crime record of the Tony Evers’ administration.

Of course, all these Democrats want to you to be distracted and not look at their real failures to make our state a better one. So come November think about your situation. Have the Democrats really made your life better or are you like me who’s retirement savings have totally tanked, food and gas prices have more than doubled and criminals are being let out early into our communities.

Time to send the do-nothing good Democrats packing in November.

Kay Evenson

Galesville

Pfaff understands issues important to seniors

Brad Pfaff is someone who understands the issues facing older Wisconsinites. He served on the Aging Committee for La Crosse County where he showed an understanding of these issues and a willingness to consider solutions to these problems.

With the aging of our population, we have more people over the age of 60 than we have ever had before, currently about 20%. Many counties in Wisconsin are approaching 30% and some up north are fast approaching 50% It’s important that we send someone to Congress who supports the idea of aging in place in our communities as most senior citizens want that. In addition, programs that support those who need additional help, like home-delivered meals, caregiver support or home care, attest to the need to have a congressman who is aware of these programs, considers them important and will vote to sustain and improve them.

As we face many issues in Wisconsin and our nation, I know that Brad Pfaff will carefully consider problems and their solutions and will pick the best response among them. I also know he will help and support those who built this state and great nation – our older citizens. Please vote for Brad Pfaff. It’s important to send someone to Congress who understands.

Noreen Holmes

La Crosse

Wake up, the choice is crystal clear in November

I’m appalled and sickened. A 14-year old girl living in Arizona, one suffering with rheumatoid arthritis, was prescribed Methotrexate (MTX). It’s a cancer drug, but also used for RA and Psoriasis. Apparently it can also be used as an abortion medication. The teenage patient was denied this treatment course because of Arizona’s new—and remarkably abusive—abortion law. She will suffer needlessly because lawmakers (and not medical doctors) in Arizona decided to abuse their authority and deny her treatment, one proven to help her.

So you need to ask yourself—do you call this pro-life? I have RA and it’s painful and limits a normal life. If you decide that saving a potential non-viable fetus is worth more than this dear 14-year old’s life, you are sadly on the wrong side of humanity! How dare these lawmakers decide a course of treatment for this young lady, removing care from her medical doctors. If you vote for any Republicans, I want you to question that here in Wisconsin, is your daughter’s care, granddaughter’s care etc worth it? Is this back-alley fiasco going to go on?

Wake up Wisconsin and use your vote next month to not allow ignorant, money-hungry lawmakers take over our lives. Enriching themselves while limiting your lifestyle. The choice is crystal clear—to VOTE BLUE in November!

Janice M. Lascko

Tomah

What does Van Orden fear from journalists, university students?

The “Hometown” section of the Sunday, Oct. 2 Tribune had a Q & A interview with Congressional candidates Brad Pfaff and Derrick Van Orden.

While I don’t care for political patronage, Rep. Ron Kind endorsing a primary candidate, Van Orden’s dismissal of the January 6th hearings as political theater indicates he’s willing to be a “Trump toadie.” Another concern: his unwillingness to face a panel of reporters, University political scientists and others in academia. If he faced our enemies abroad, what does he fear from journalists/University students?

Ron Haag

La Crosse

Investigate facts behind attack TV adsLying and twisting facts to produce attack ads are political tools often used in politics. Most people don’t like being lied to, but some people embrace lies in order to avoid unwanted facts. How about you?

Lie: Gov. Tony Evers is responsible for releasing hundreds of murderers and rapists from prison.

Reality: The governor plays NO role in individual parole decisions. The parole commission, which was unanimously approved by the Republican Judicial Committee, has oversight over both mandatory and discretionary parole. Half of those released during this term were required to be released when an inmate reached 2/3 of their sentence...mandatory parole. Evers’ parole commission has released fewer inmates via discretionary parole than Scott Walker’s commission and 50 times fewer than Tommy Thompson.

Lie: Evers’ “liberal policies” are making our communities less safe.

Reality: Evers has prioritized community safety through legislative measures such as a bill to prevent early release for violent criminals and sex offenders in the future and designating $100 million to law enforcement and violence prevention.

Lie: Evers’ policies are responsible for economic problems in Wisconsin.

Reality: The state of Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape it has been in for decades. Amid a record budget surplus, Evers recently announced a 10% income tax reduction proposal.

He has awarded $280 million to over 55,000 small businesses and renegotiated the Foxconn contract to save taxpayers $2.77 billion.

I encourage you to investigate the facts behind television ads just as I have.

Mary Novey

Prairie du Chien

A plea for conservative safe votingWe are headed into government dependency.

There’s a sharp contrast between the living conditions during the Trump administration and now.

People on the side of Soros, Clintons, Obama, Pelosi, Gates and Biden replaced comfortable living conditions with a growing mess. Problems continue like a steamroller and as it were in the Hitler and Stalin eras. Listen to WISM, KWNO Winona 12-7, 98,9 Tomah and Spring Valley 89.9 from 1:00-3:15

Hiring 87,000 armed IRS agents, their invasion of the Amish farm in Pennsylvania, Trump’s invaded property, and the tax-funded wall around Biden’s beach home are portrayed as ho-hum standard procedure.

Are you OK with open borders, one party no contest government, high prices, and the politicization of federal law enforcement? Liberalism has become very powerful while practicing much deception.

Democrats allowed illegals to cross into California some years ago to help with farming. When they became legal citizens, they voted for the Democrats because they gave them benefits. A talk show guest recently expressed his belief that California will never have a Republican governor. The scheme is the same on the federal level. Let millions in, give them “benefits,” and hope they would keep a Democrat in Washington.

Harris campaigned on open borders; Biden played both sides of this issue to win the favor of everyone.

The Democratic party has consistently proposed legislation to weaken the security of the voting process. Democrats, like Pelosi, have tried to pass HR1 numerous times. This bill prohibits states from requiring voter ID and it requires mail-in voting.

Whether cheating occurred in 2020 depends on who tells you.

Ron Knappen

Galesville

Who will help us

most?

Many of us say we are Christians. Are we really? Jesus wasn’t a “Christian,” He was a Jew. But He did show us humans ways of behaving toward each other that became the essence of what is now known as Christianity. Do we all behave as He did? If we aren’t tolerant, forgiving and holy, are we truly Christians? Some other religions are truer to these values.

Similarly, are all Republicans who are running in the upcoming election traditional, fiscally conservative Republicans? How often have these legislators met to debate bills backed by our state governor, or the president, both presently Democrats, only to have their Republican leaders gavel in and out without any discussion or action? Many of these bills were intended to provide funding for good, needed assistance for all people. However, most Republican representatives take no action unless they and their wealthy donors are the beneficiaries, and not the average citizens they were elected to represent.

When voting, remember the Democrats who have tried, or who are promising, to help all citizens by funding our road repair, saving the environment and improving the economy. Do not support those who, while in office, have done nothing they have promised, but instead continue to obstruct, while blaming Democrats for their own inaction. Don’t let Republican greed and intolerance kill our Democracy and cause the great American experiment to fail.

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center