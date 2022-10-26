102622-wn-opn-lte-brand_merged

Supporting Ganrude for sheriff

This is a voting year again and I hope everyone gets out to cast their vote to the person that will do a good job representing the people he serves.

I had 52 years of experience in law enforcement, so I know sheriff Ron Ganrude as I have known him since he worked with the St. Charles Police Department and then working for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked his way up as a leader, serving as lieutenant, chief deputy when I was sheriff and then sheriff starting in 2015.

We both served the people of Winona County through disasters such as the one in 2007 and he handled many more over the past years.

He has training in leadership and keeps learning. Ganrude is honest, dependable, hardworking and will go the extra mile plus, he is a Christian serving to the best of his ability. I will cast my vote for sheriff Ron Ganrude.

Dave Brand

Lewiston

Vote for Voegli, a leader, problem solver

I’ve known Dwayne Voegli for several years, but in the last few years my admiration has only grown for this dynamic, honest, caring leader.

Dwayne is a highly respected, long time teacher at Senior High, where he has inspired students to social awareness, social service, and informed citizenship for 27 years. For three years I have served with Dwayne on a number of community organizations here in Winona (Winona Interfaith Council, Great River Assylum Seekers Project, Winona Sheltering Network and Winona Afghan Settlement Network), all designed to make for a welcoming, vibrant Winona County. In every instance Dwayne is leader, a problem solver, a truly compassionate person who, with intelligence and respectful listening, always strives to put others first, especially the citizens of our county.

Vote for a leader. Vote for experience. Vote for a good listener. Vote for a hard worker who will roll up his sleeves for you. Vote for Dwayne Voegli this November for Winona County Commission.

Jim Ballard

Winona

Bipartisan work is misrepresented

It’s another election year and another attempt by Darrell Downs, a professor at Winona State University, to sway voters with misleading rhetoric about my record. Some folks just can’t help themselves.

Downs recently wrote: “If Miller voted to bring parties together, I see no evidence of it.” Either he wasn’t paying attention, or he’s intentionally trying to deceive you.

Under my leadership, the Senate passed a series of bipartisan bills to address several issues we were hearing about from folks across the state. Unfortunately, these bipartisan bills were rejected by House leadership and the governor.

The Senate tax bill would have fully eliminated the tax on Social Security income (Minnesota is one of only 12 states that still taxes Social Security benefits). It also would have lowered taxes for working Minnesotans resulting in more money in your pocket every single paycheck.

The Senate education bill invested in proven literacy programs to help kids learn to read. In addition to declining test scores, recent reports have showed over 40% of students can’t read at grade level, so we made it a priority to ensure teachers had the tools they needed to teach kids the skills they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.

The Senate health and human services bill supported our most vulnerable Minnesotans, including wage increases for nursing home workers, disability service providers, and personal care attendants.

Finally, the Senate public safety bill would have provided funding for more police officers as well as policies to hold criminals accountable, including stricter penalties on carjackings, fentanyl trafficking, and repeat offenses.

It’s no problem to disagree on issues, but it’s a shame Downs insists on distorting genuine bipartisanship to deceive voters (we can only hope he doesn’t teach his students this type of hypocrisy). We all deserve better.

I will continue to stay positive and focused on solutions to the issues I’m hearing about from folks across the district. If you have questions about my record, votes can be tracked at www.Senate.mn, or please contact me directly (Jeremy@FriendsForMiller.com or 507-452-2067).

Jeremy Miller

Winona

Cunningham will improve WAPS district

One for Maurella Cunningham for a WAPS at-large school board seat is a vote to improve the district. Maurella cares about students, families, staff and the Winona community. Experienced in K-12 and higher education and committed to serving Winona will make this an even better community to live.

Linda Wilfahrt

Winona