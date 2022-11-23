 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

112322-lt-opn-lters-pkg

From the COLLECTION: Seniors sound off over city's plans for Harry J Olson Center series

Has the mayor and city council forgotten the senior citizens? Before most of those running the city were even born, our seniors were paying property taxes for 40, 50, 60 or more years.

When the senior center on Denton Street closed, the South Side Neighbor Center should have been a new South Side Senior Center. Now it’s more or less closed with no activities going on there.

Instead, the city leased and remodeled an area in the old Rubber Mills building. That place, to say the least, is inconvenient and in the winter a real mess for anyone, especially seniors.

The Harry J. Olson Center is organized, clean and useful, due to the hard work and dedication of seniors. They are working very hard to keep it, yet the city wants to evict them.

When will City Hall realize that seniors deserve decent places to enjoy themselves. 

People are also reading…

Joan Everson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

111622-lt-opn-lttrs-_merged

La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative, in partnership with Minnesota Power, is proposing to build a new $700 million fracked natural gas…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News