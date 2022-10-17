401toon
As an alumna of Logan High School and public school parent, I am moved by the surging support for the Pride of the North Side. I am concerned,…
The citizens of La Crosse appreciate the time and effort put in by the school board. Since the board has endorsed the new high school for the …
I just received a postcard about the Onalaska school referendums.
Crime is out of control in Wisconsin, now at a 35-year high. Here in La Crosse County, homicides tripled from 2020 to 2021.
If you are a loyal Democrat who plans on voting that way again in November, do they really represent your values? Do you lock your homes and c…
In their televised debate on October 7, the contrast could not have been clearer between Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes’…
Ron Johnson’s 12 years in the Senate have revealed exactly who he is. He’s amassed a mega-million dollar fortune (140 X his salary) in dark mo…
Dan Novacovici, 85, was a political prisoner in Romania during its post-WW II communist era.
I’m a student at UW-La Crosse, and I support Rep. Jill Billings for State Assembly.
Regarding the school referendum -- we should just legalize recreational marijuana on the city or county level. Let the courts work out the det…