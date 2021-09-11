911 Steven Ringdahl: A sad day for our country

September 11 is a day many people will never forget, and how it impacted so many lives. I had just turned on the TV and I saw a huge plane fly into a tall building. I thought this was in another country but found out it was in New York. Shortly after, I saw a second plane hit another building. I knew then this was no accident.

My thoughts went to my mother who had left La Crosse to Minneapolis but was waiting for her connecting flight there. She was alone and they shuttled all of them to a nearby motel. Tried to rent a car and maybe get a train back here but there was nothing available. She finally heard that they had a bus that was leaving for La Crosse and she quickly went down to the lobby to get back home. It was a long day for her family because of no idea where she was.

We finally found out she was on the way back to La Crosse and we picked her up at a local motel. She ran and hugged us hard that we all cried. It was an emotional day for a lot of people. It's a day we'll never forget, and still such a sad day for our country.

Steven Ringdahl

La Crosse

