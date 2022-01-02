A thank you: Community provides holiday gifts to more than 100 survivors of abuse

Every year, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is overwhelmed by the generosity of our community in their support for our Holiday Program. This year, over 100 individuals and families received holiday gifts from sponsors looking to provide them with some normalcy during an often challenging time of year.

Gift recipients are individuals and families that have experienced abuse and are receiving services through New Horizons in the emergency shelter or the outreach center. Each sponsor receives a list of wants and needs for their family, and the New Horizons team has the privilege of distributing these heartwarming gifts.

Our Youth and Family Advocate who manages the Holiday Program shared, “This year, our community sponsors have been INCREDIBLE! They noticed the need and came to the rescue. The individuals and families we serve who participated in the holiday program have shown immense gratitude which has made this time of year so much more beautiful!"

These gifts truly make a difference in providing hope to those who are struggling, “I really thank you with all my heart. For such a good action to offer us a little or a lot of these gifts, thank you for all your support that you have given me in these moments of my life there is a ray of light in the middle of the darkness, blessings for all who collaborate so that this is possible.” said a holiday program beneficiary. We are so thankful for the continued support of our community amidst an ongoing global pandemic.

New Horizons is a frontline provider of safety and services to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.

Sierra Lyon

Development coordinator, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0