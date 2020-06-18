Aaron Engel and Laurie Cooper Stoll: Correcting statistics on school suspensions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you for reporting on the issue of school resource officers in our schools.

In the interest of accuracy, we would like to clarify the statistics Dr. Laurie Cooper Stoll shared regarding out-of-school suspensions for students in the School District of La Crosse.

Dr. Cooper Stoll reported that more than 90% of suspensions in our district are for students of color. The actual amount is 46%. At the same time, students of color make up only 30% of the student body.

The rate of out-of-school suspension is 65% higher for students of color. For black students, the out-of-school suspension rate is five times higher than that of white students.

The bottom line is that we are suspending students of color in our district out-of-school more than white students and we are working to investigate and address this.

Aaron Engel and Laurie Cooper Stoll

Aaron Engel, Ph.D., is superintendent of the School District of La Crosse. Laurie Cooper Stoll, Ph.D., is president of the La Crosse School Board.

